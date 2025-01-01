Marion County RECORD
Vol. 157 , No. 15
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025
Marion, KS 66861
HEADLINES
25 for '25: The year's top stories
Whether it was a year to remember or one to forget, 2025 is moving into the past this week, but many of its top stories will continue into the future. Problems with police — in Marion, in Peabody, and at the sheriff’s department — dominated 2025 headlines, but many other topics also figured prominently in the year’s news.
We asked: What are your hopes and aspirations for Marion County in 2026?
“I would like more gravel on my road near my house.” — John Siebert, Marion “Going forward in 2026 we need to focus on urbanization. Rural is great, but there are not a lot of businesses here, and we need them.”— Kirshawn Stevens, Marion
Former chief objects to witnesses, charges
In a flurry of legal motions to be heard Jan. 6, former Marion police chief Gideon Cody is attempting to block testimony and dismiss charges he faces of interfering with judicial process. Cody’s attorneys are objecting to proposed testimony from:
Flipflop on zoning seat divides county
Appointing a new planning and zoning commissioner then rescinding the appointment and reappointing the commission’s chair has left county commissioners divided and on potentially shaky legal grounds. Earlier this month, commission chairman Jonah Gehring nominated retired Hillsboro Elementary principal Evan Yoder, who also farms near Peabody, to serve on the commission. The vote to approve the appointment was unanimous.
Changes big and little make highways safer
This week marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most life-altering developments in Marion County. No, it wasn’t the opening of a charity, a health-care center, a service organization, or even a business.
OTHER NEWS
Marion can put rhinos at county sites, but county won't pay for them
County commissioners granted permission last week for the City of Marion to extend its rhino project into the county. But it stopped short of offering to pay for them or put in permanent signage. Marion’s economic development director, Megan Jones, asked for rhinos to be placed at locations such as the county lake, the courthouse lawn, the emergency medical services building and the sheriff’s office.
Wind farm foe to detail challenge
County commissioners will receive a protest Jan. 12 about how a conditional use permit for the county’s southern wind farm was approved in 2019. Former commissioner and wind farm opponent Dianne Novak has been placed on the agenda for the meeting.
Gehring reflects on time as chairman
Jonah Gehring has seen a lot as the chairman of the county commission this past year. In about two weeks, commissioners will select a new chairman, and he emphasized it will not be him.
Marion appears interested in privatizing trash pickup
Marion has been losing money in its trash collection service, leaving council members receptive to a presentation last week on privatizing the service. “We would be out of business if we were private,” city administrator Brian Wells said said.
DEATHS
Harold Fast
Services for Harold Eugene Fast, 94, who died Dec. 19, will begin with visitation andfaspaat 4 p.m. followed by a send-off service at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Adams MB Cemetery.
FOR THE RECORD
Accidents investigated
Civil Division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Criminal Division cases
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
OPINION
Talking trash about private pickup
Nisly Brothers undoubtedly would do a fine job handling residential trash pickup in Marion, and Marion undoubtedly would be able to free up space in its budget by not replacing trash trucks. But whether actual savings from reductions in the city workforce would be realized raise serious questions about the proposal.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:
Christmas cookies
LETTERS:
Rhino rage
CORRECTIONS:
Thift shop
PEOPLE
Senior center menus
MEMORIES:
10
,
20
,
30
,
40
,
50
,
60
,
70
,
110
,
150 years ago
