Marion Elementary School first-graders in Rebecca Hofer's class enjoy a game of basketball Monday afternoon along with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s during extra recess they earned for getting 20 class tickets for good behavior. Liam Jeffrey snatches the ball to run for a basket as he is chased by classmates Elaina Richmond, Easton Turk, and Claire McFall.



Johsie Reid shapes a hat in her shop recently. She has inked deals with Ariat among other lines of equestrian and western gear.



Hillsboro's Matthew Potucek snatches the ball away from Halstead players in a rebound Friday night. Potucek scored 13 points against the Dragons to help the Trojans, 55-13.