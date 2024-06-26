HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Indigo Rd. had to be closed after June 18 to 19 storms washed out a culvert and made the road impassable.
Catherine Weems explains to Senator Roger Marshall, visiting Peabody Market on Monday, how she has worked with staff at Rural Grocery Initiative at Kansas State University and applied for grants to help with upgrades in the market. Peabody Market is one of the only a few stores in the county to participate in the SNAP and Double-Up Food Bucks programs.
Supporters eat a picnic meal Saturday in the back yard of Florence's Harvey House Museum.
Deputy is Aaron Christner looks over a 2017 Ford Escape that overturned into a ditch north of Peabody Friday after the driver pulled in front of an oncoming sem
