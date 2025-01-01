HEADLINES

  • School data breached in cyberattack

    Marion schools were among thousands nationwide to have data stolen from its PowerSchool website. PowerSchool is used by 16,000 organizations serving more than 50 million students.

  • No place like home even after slipping off senatorial slippers

    Nancy Kassebaum doesn’t get out much these days. She will be 93 in July and is no longer able to drive or walk for long periods.

  • Blizzard babies a weighty responsibility

    If recent snows messed up your weekend plans or caused you to spend an hour chipping ice off your car, it’s good to have some perspective. After all, you could have been a newborn calf. With late spring a popular time to breed cattle, many calves are being born now in freezing temperatures.

  • Groups split on 'Wildcats' as board takes up question

    Final data from a straw poll on dropping “Wildcats” as Marion Middle School’s nickname reveals continued sharp splits among groups surveyed. Whether to change the nickname for all district schools to “Warriors” will be discussed at an open, public meeting of the school board at 7 p.m. Monday at the district offices, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.

  • What's in store? Ice remains abundant; melter isn't

    A week after an ice storm, a blizzard, and a second snowfall, the county still has plenty of ice and snow. All that’s missing is ice melter. A run on local stores has made it a precious commodity for many county residents. Some have even resorted to using propane torches instead.

OTHER NEWS

  • Widely respected fire chief hands over nozzle

    After 28 years with Goessel’s fire department, rising to the position of chief, Matthew Voth resigned from the department Thursday. In a letter to fire board members, firefighters, and other county fire chiefs, Voth wrote that his last day would be April 1 or sooner if a replacement was found by the fire board.

  • 2 new county commissioners sworn in

    Two new county commissioners were sworn in Monday and another was bid a fond farewell Jan. 8. Outgoing county commissioner Randy Dallke, who served 20 years on the commission before being outvoted by Clarke Dirks, received a plaque and a pin commemorating his service Jan. 8.

  • Public works a 1-man show

    Goessel public works director Alex Goossen — who already heads the street and water departments — will train to become the city’s waste-water operator as well, the city said at a council meeting Monday. “He’ll be the do-it-all,” city clerk Jennifer Bliss said.

  • Hillsboro council members sworn in

    Two Hillsboro city council members were sworn in for new terms at a council meeting Tuesday evening. Both Byron McCarty and Jeff Jorgenson were reelected after having run unopposed for their positions.

  • Hillsboro school board retains leadership

    The makeup of USD 410’s school board changed not a bit Monday night. Superintendent Clint Corby’s contract was extended for two years, and the president and vice president of the board, Jared Jost and Rod Koons, were unanimously reelected to their seats.

  • Ex-prosecutor a candidate for appeals court

    Former Marion County prosecutor Courtney Boehm of Junction City is among 19 people who have applied to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals. Boehm was county attorney here from January, 2017, until January, 2019, when she became a district judge in Geary County.

FARM

  • Perennial wheatgrass is beginning to take root

    A wheatgrass 21 years in development is taking root in Marion County and surrounding fields. Kernza, developed by the Land Institute in Salina, has made its way into small niche markets. It is used in baking, pasta, cereal, and beer brewing. Anything made with wheat can be made with Kernza.

DEATHS

  • Lynford Becker

    Services for Lynford Becker, 94, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, were scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Pastor Jeremy Matlock was to officiate with burial in Gnadenau Cemetery.

  • Julie Brosemer

    Services for longtime Marion County florist Julie Ann Brosemer, 72, who died Jan. 7 in Osage City, will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at her home at 713 Ellinwood St., Osage City. Private burial of her ashes will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence.

  • Blanche Cowan

    A graveside service for Blanche Ruth (Brown) Cowan, 99, Stockton, Missouri, who died Jan. 7 at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. Born May 24, 1925, in Long Lane, Missouri,to Eva and Gillespie Brown, she married Charles Edward Cowan onFeb. 10, 1946. Before moving to Stockton, they raised their family in a house he built at Marion County Lake.

  • Harriette Foose

    A private memorial service will be scheduled later for former longtime resident of Cedar Point Harriette L. Foose, 90, who died Dec. 20, 2024 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Interment will be at Bazaar Cemetery in Chase County.

  • Joanne Foyle

    Services for Hillsboro native Joanne Foyle, 82, who died Thursday at her home in Emporia, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Pastor Ross Baker will officiate.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kim Brashear

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Coming soon: A younger perspective

    In coming weeks, articles in the Record will follow high school students, answering such questions as: What’s going on in their careers? What’s the latest news from their schools? And do high school students have a secret superpower? Insider information about high school life won’t be clouded from the perspective of people long since graduated. It’ll come straight from someone who can relate to today’s students — because she’s one of them.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP