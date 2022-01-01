BREAKING NEWS
Two Tabor College football players were killed and a third was seriously injured in a fiery one-vehicle accident at 3:51 a.m. Sunday south of Hillsboro on Indigo Rd.
State troopers were called in to help investigate the cause of the accident near 130th Rd., which apparently occurred while the three were en route back to Hillsboro.
Aviles
Castillo
Services for Marion County sheriff Rob Craft, 64, who died Feb. 16 from complications of COVID-19, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Marion Sports and Aquatic Center.
Craft died at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka where he had been airlifted two days earlier.
Marion city council members and its planning and zoning commission stayed the course Tuesday night.
Each appears irritated with each other and determined to do what it thinks is right.
Herington’s post office will be renamed Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building as soon as the president signs a bill passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Kapaun, a Pilsen native who served as an Army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War, died in a Korean prisoner-of-war camp May 23, 1951. He received a Congressional Medal of Honor for valiant service in the Korean War.
A Peabody man is suing the owner of three dogs that allegedly attacked him last July on his way home from work.
Robert Berg seeks more than $75,000 from Dinah Richmond for pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of time, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, economic loss, permanent disfigurement, and physical disability.
Six big-ticket items were reported stolen from three rural addresses within four days.
Russell J. Klenda of Wamego reported that a 1971 Chevrolet Impala body and an International H-Series tractor frame, valued together at $2,200, were stolen between Feb. 1 and 13 from a field or woods near 310th and Pawnee Rds.
Residents of 413 S. 4th St. were ordered Friday to move off the property within 14 days.
The address is the home of Ashley and Justin Loomis, a brother and sister often jailed on suspicion of drug offenses, theft, and possession of stolen property.
S&P Global has changed the City of Hillsboro and Hillsboro Public Building Commission’s relatively weak bond rating from BBB+ with a negative outlook to A- with a stable outlook.
The change was prompted by corrections in Hillsboro’s budgetary imbalances, increases in available reserves, and sound financial stewardship after the bankruptcy of the previous operator of Hillsboro Community Hospital in 2019.
Landowners neighboring Dan Dr. legally may put up blockades to prevent people using Dan Dr. from going on private property.
Vicki Hoffer complained about the road in January and described reckless drivers endangering her grandchildren when they played in what is technically her driveway but is regarded by many as part of the road.
A Florence man ordered in 2020 to stay at least 100 feet away from the county planning and zoning director has entered a six-month diversion agreement on a charge of violating the protection-from-stalking order.
Thomas Britain was charged May 6 with violating the order after he appeared May 3 at a county commission meeting where zoning director Sharon Omstead was talking to commissioners.
Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization’s monthly meeting is 4 p.m. Monday at the HMCDDO office at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton. Instructions for video conferencing are available at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.
Not content with competing in area demolition derbies, Derrick Dvorak, 27, of Marion will compete March 5 and 6 in a national event in Topeka.
He started competing when he was 16 and in high school. He sat out for a few years before getting back into it.
A state requirement for cars brought from outside the state creates extra income for Marion police regardless of the owner’s hometown.
Anyone who buys a vehicle from out of state, or moves to Marion County with vehicles from another state is required to have a vehicle identification number check.
Auto and truck repair businesses are finding it harder and harder to find repair technicians.
Barry Allen, owner of Webster Auto Service in Marion, has experienced the difficulty even though his shop is fully staffed with four technicians.
Services for Mary J. (Daily) Clemmer, 93, of Emporia, who died Feb. 14, were Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids.
Clemmer was born April 8, 1928, in Neosho Rapids to Charles and Mary Daily. She married James Clemmer on Nov. 18, 1946. He preceded her in death along with son James Clemmer, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, six sisters, and five brothers.
Services for Marion County sheriff Robert P. “Rob” Craft, who died Feb. 16 in Topeka, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Marion Sports and Aquatic Center. Pastor Carl Helm will preside.
Born Aug. 31, 1957, in Winfield to Norman L. and Joyce L. (Price) Craft, he was a 1975 graduate of Clay Center High School, joined the Marine Corps in 1976, and married Janet “Jan” Crawford on June 5, 1976, in Clay Center.
Private graveside services for Florence native Mabel Erline Patterson, 102, who died Thursday in Kearney, Nebraska, were Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence
Born May 13, 1919, in Florence to Elmer and Irene (Bowlby) Johnson, she graduated from Florence High School in 1937 and married John Martin on Sept. 30, 1939, in Florence.
IN MEMORIAM: Chuck Seifert
“It can be hard for littles to play on this stuff when big kids are around,” organizer Becky Suderman said. “We decided to have this so they could play by themselves.”
Core Gymnastics provided bounce houses, obstacle courses, trampolines, a climbing net, a rearrangeable obstacle course, and other large playthings for kids 5 years old and younger. Five coaches from Core Gymnastics, as well as parents of the kids, kept tabs on them during the event and helped them with the equipment.
Beginning at age 17, while he was still in high school, Nick Zogelman has worked at Williams’ Truck Service in Florence. After 48 years, his last day will be Friday.
The 66-year-old mechanic sports thinning white hair and a white beard. He usually trims his beard, but he is growing it out in celebration of his retirement.
Vladimir Putin and leaders of Marion’s city council apparently have a lot in common. Rather than wait for democracy, diplomacy, and the rule of law to run their course, both took precipitous and perilous actions this week that by rights should — though probably won’t — lead to their ouster.
Whether we’re talking about breakaway enclaves in Ukraine or underused lots in Marion’s industrial park, behaving like a bully and insisting on moving forward before due process has had a chance is a sign not of strong leadership but of cowardly closed-mindedness and distrust. Simply put, it’s un-American.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: How many did you get?
New books at Peabody Township Library are designed to help children in traumatic situations.
“The new books target many issues children in Peabody face, including dealing with others who have mental illness or disabilities, poverty, many forms of abuse, or broken homes,” library director Rodger Charles said.
Zera Coffee Shop is now open at Denton Freedom House of Marion, 301 E. Santa Fe St.
Chase and Kaelyne Reed moved to Marion from Texas to manage the house and coffee shop.
To raise money for Sunflower Theater, seasoned cake decorators Shirley Davis and Rob Gibson will teach frosting, bordering, and other cake decorating skills March 15 at Peabody Township Library.
Participants will get an eight-inch cake to decorate and a take-home container. All frosting and decorations will be provided as part of the $25 fee.
A $2,500 grant will help Hillsboro-area families to pay rent, utilities, and other necessary bills to maintain secure, safe environments for children. The money, from Kansas Health Foundation Fund through Hillsboro Community Foundation, will benefit the Family Financial Assistance Network of Families and Communities Together Inc. of Marion County.
Tickets for this summer’s Symphony in the Flint Hills, planned for June 11 at Irma’s Pasture near Bazaar, will go on sale March 5.
The event, including a Kansas City Symphony concert at sunset, will have weather as its theme. The site will be the same as one planned for 2019, when weather forced cancellation.
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
Hillsboro schools will have new principals after middle/high school principal Clint Corby was moved up to superintendent next school year.
In a special board of education Monday, the board chose a Hillsboro teacher and an Inman principal to be middle/high school and elementary school principals.
When Centre High School was built in 1959, a residence was constructed on the premises as a superintendent’s house.
The house served that purpose for many years, but in 2010, it was made into the district office. Now, it may become a day care center.
Between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Sundays between March 6 and 27, Peabody High School’s gym will host free sessions of adult pickleball, a hybrid sport of badminton and tabletop tennis.
The sport, invented in 1965, is one of the fastest-growing athletic activities in the nation. Other areas to play pickleball are in North Newton and Wichita. More information is available from Russ Busenitz at (620) 344-8380.
Marion County 4-H’ers competed Feb. 12 in Abilene for the opportunity to represent the Marion and Dickinson County joint extension unit at a regional March 26 in Clay Center.
Isabel Rziha from Tampa Triple T’s won a top purple ribbon in senior demonstrations and illustrated talks. Samuel Rziha and Hanne McDermott from Tampa and Micah Carlson from Lincolnville Wide Awake each won purple ribbons.
Hillsboro cross country and track and field player Emersyn Funk signed Feb. 11 to attend Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, a school that also has a Trojan as its mascot. Funk has placed in state cross country as well as state track and field competitions. State pole vault champion Nate Hein also signed to compete for Hutchinson Community College.
Building momentum to carry into the postseason is key with March right around the corner.
The Hillsboro High School girls’ basketball team got a big boost of confidence in Monday night’s home finale — a make-up game against perennial pest Halstead.
It wasn’t for lack of effort, but Centre’s teams lost their final home games of the season Friday — 46-37 for the girls and 79-44 for the boys.
Girls
Marion appears to have saved its best for some of its last games this season, scoring a thrilling 57-56 upset victory Friday at Elyria Christian.
The boys teams had entered the game with mirror images of won-lost records. The Warriors were 4-15. The Eagles were 14-4 and ranked fourth in the state in Division 2 of Class 1A.
-
A physician watching in the stands came to the aid of a Goessel basketball player injured during the team’s 48-23 victory Feb. 15 over Wichita Classical.
Thirty seconds into the third quarter, Wichita Classical had the ball and was trying to score. Goessel freshman guard Abbigail Funk leapt to block but flew too far. She missed the ball, hit the floor, and slid head-first into a metal strip on a wall.
Both Goessel teams closed out their regular seasons Monday with losses.
Boys
-
Four Hillsboro wrestlers will advance to state championships Friday and Saturday in Hays after top-four finishes in their weight classes at a Class 3-2-1A regional last week in Hillsboro.
In team standings, Hillsboro finished seventh and Marion 18th in the 22-team regional.