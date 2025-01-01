HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Kendall Harding's pickup was heavily damaged in a head-on collision Monday. Its truck bed detached and slid off the right side of the road.
County employee Kevin Moon spreads ice melter Monday on a sidewalk outside the courthouse.
Marion point guard Carson Krause stops just before the free throw line for an open jump shot. Krause scored 13 points with five assists in Friday night's homecoming game against Inman. The Warriors won, 58-43.
Homecoming nominee Scout Redger scores a layup in Friday's homecoming game against Inman. Redger scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds, but the Warriors lost, 69-23.
