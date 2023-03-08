HEADLINES

  • 3 kids injured in crash; 2 airlifted

    A one-vehicle rollover crash injured three juveniles Monday afternoon at 190th and Quail Creek Rds. Sheriff Jeff Soyez wrote in a news release that emergency responders airlifted two occupants of the car by helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and transported a third to a local hospital.

  • Mayfield bypasses council, hands out raises

    Marion mayor David Mayfield awarded raises to four city employees despite an employee handbook that states that pay increases are subject to city council approval and state law stating that salaries for appointed officers must be set by the council by ordinance. Documents obtained by the Record under the state open records act indicate Mayfield gave raises Jan. 9 to treasurer and assistant city clerk Becky Makovec, court clerk Sandy Scheele, interim police chief Duane McCarty, and police officer Zach Hudlin.

  • Deputies seize 45 grams of meth

    A traffic stop in Florence led sheriff’s deputies to arrest two men early Sunday on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine. Deputy Presley Mabe stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:17 a.m. Sunday at 8th and Marion Sts.

  • Shoplifting call leads to foot chase

    A 26-year-old Florence man remained in jail Tuesday after running from Hillsboro police who responded to a shoplifting call Sunday morning at Dollar General. When officer Peyton Heidebrecht arrived at the store, he checked records for suspect Brian Hiebert and found he was wanted on theft and forgery warrants.

  • Dining on apple-Seuss

    Second grader Charlotte Smith looked down at her lunch plate and gave a verbal thumbs-up. “They look just like the eggs from the story,” she said of the green eggs that Marion Elementary School served on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

OTHER NEWS

  • Students' traffic safety ideas impress council members

    Hillsboro City Council members were impressed Thursday with eight high school seniors’ proposals to enhance safety near schools. The students, in Darrel Knoll’s senior government class, gave council members options to make Grand Ave. and Jefferson St. safer for dropping off and picking up students and for enhancing safety at crosswalks across D St. from the Tabor College campus.

  • Prices for using lake to go up

    Rising utility expenses probably will be reflected in higher charges for camping, utility hook-ups, and using the hall at Marion County Lake. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett gave county commissioners a rundown Monday on electric expenses and made recommendations on charges to compensate for higher costs.

  • Teachers drill on shootings

    Kansas schools are not immune to threats of school shootings. Just this month, two such incidents took place.

  • Could a spill similar to Ohio happen here?

    What what would happen if a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Marion County, as recently happened in East Palestine, Ohio? Emergency manager Marcy Hostetler told county commissioners Monday that state and federal officials would help with cleanup but the county would be responsible for medical services, evacuations, and notifying the public.

  • Register recovered; suspect at large

    A cash register stolen Feb. 25 from a storage shed in the 500 block of E. 9th St. in Peabody was recovered, but the theft, as well as the theft of a catalytic converter in Hillsboro the same day, remains unsolved. Undersheriff Larry Starkey said the cash register was later discovered by a passerby near the corner of Limestone and 160th Rds.

  • Airline to refund stolen miles

    Rural Tampa resident Danny Williamson knew something was amiss when he received an email from American Airlines asking him whether he had recently changed his email address. He hadn’t. Someone stole 23,500 miles from his American account. Williamson saves his miles, earned from credit card purchases, for an annual trip.

  • Centre board studies state open meetings law

    An attorney with Kansas Association of School Boards met with Centre board members Monday to review rules pertaining to the Kansas Open Meetings Act. The board was cited earlier for violating the act by not being more specific about subjects of executive sessions.

  • Area legislators oppose expansion of Medicaid

    Medicaid is a “loss leader” for hospitals and doctors, Rep. Stephen Owens told a small group at a legislative forum Saturday in Hillsboro. Owens is against expanding Medicaid in Kansas, saying that people who make about $15,000 a year can get free or subsidized insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Children in need are covered with KanCare, he said.

  • Legislator to speak

    Rep. Scott Hill, a Republican, will speak and take questions when Marion County Democrats meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro City Hall’s meeting room, 118 E. Grand St. More information is available from Eileen Sieger at (620) 382-7091 or sesieger@gmail.com.

AROUND THE COUNTY

  • Scholarship on aging available

    Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. will award a $500 scholarship to a 2023 high school senior from the county. Applications for the scholarship — given to students interested in pursuing degrees in aging-related fields such as medicine, nursing, social work, therapy, or gerontology — are available from school counselors and at 309 S. 3rd St., Marion. They are due April 3.

  • Auction to help families in need

    Holy Family Parish, which includes Marion, Florence, Pilsen, and Tampa, will have its 20th annual charity auction Saturday. The auction started in the basement of St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen. Over the years, it has grown into an event to benefit people in need across Marion County.

  • Ladies bingo planned

  • Concert to benefit Peabody theater

    A Wichita choir will perform songs and stories Saturday in Peabody to raise money for Sunflower Theatre. Arise Ensemble performs spirituals and stories to spread its message of hope, peace, and good relations.

  • Team places at welding contest

    Marion High School students placed fourth out of 30 teams Thursday at a Kansas Welding Institute contest at North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit. Students Bryan Barrel, Jackson Bitonti, Xavier Hurt, and Lane Smith were required to read and interpret blueprints and correctly place and perform five welds on a three-eighths-inch plate and to perform five other welds on quarter-inch plate.

  • Student to help lead FFA region

    Centre student Kaitlyn Bina will become an officer of the south-central district of FFA. After a two-minute speech to delegates at a district banquet later this year, she will be elected president or vice president.

  • Tampa cafe to extend hours

    Santa Fe Trail Café in Tampa will be open Friday evenings beginning this week. Owner Pat Dalke said the menu would be shorter. If demand is good, she will offer specials. The café will be open from 6 until 9 or 10 p.m. Normal hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Dalke hopes to offer steak nights later in the spring.

  • Library sponsors annual quilt display

    For 16 days in March, work of local quilters will be displayed in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. The quilt show will feature more than 25 quilts and quilted items.

DEATHS

  • Charles Ford

    Per his request, no services are planned for Charles Ford, 85, Newton, who died Monday. Born Aug. 3, 1937, in Marion County to Charles E. and Rose (Crandall) Ford, he enlisted in the Navy and after discharge moved to Marion, where he married and delivered Rainbow Bread throughout the county. In 1976, he moved to Newton and worked for Excel Industries and Hesston Corp. and part-time for Kropf Lumber in Hesston.

  • Shirley Kasper

    Services for Shirley Ann Kasper, 88, who died Jan. 14 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro. Born Oct. 22, 1934, in Industry, Kansas, to Charles and Lillie (Spilker) Bass, she married Harold Kasper on May 20, 1972, in Abilene.

  • Pearl Helmer

    Services for Pearl Ann Helmer, 86, Marion, who died Feb. 28 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. Pastor Darren Frazer will preside. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Lowell Larsen

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Herman Strafuss

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rita Thomas

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Budgeting lessons pay off for students

    Aries Countryman pays for his truck and has learned how to stretch his money thanks to a class required at Marion High School. The Marion senior has learned a lot about budgeting in Megan Thomas’s personal finance and investing class.

  • Retirement accounts losing value?

    Workers need to decide when to retire, and the state of their retirement savings can influence their decision. Investments are always volatile, but 2022 brought extra volatility. Many people saw the value of their retirement accounts drop.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Senior center menus

    After her children were of school age, she returned to teaching at Logan Avenue Elementary School in Emporia for 22 years before retiring. She is survived by sister Carlene and brother-in-law Carl Bedner of Emporia; daughter Shelli R. Thomas-Snyder and husband David of Wichita; and son Brian R. Thomas and wife Jennifer of Emporia.

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • A winning state of mind: Trojan girls heading for the Little Apple

    Three county teams took their best jump shots at winning sub-state tournaments last week, but only one team was left standing. Trojan fans can rest easy about Hillsboro High School not having a team playing in Class 2A’s state basketball tournament in Manhattan.

  • Young wrestlers qualify for tourney

    Four of seven members of a Hillsboro youth wrestling club qualified Saturday for the USA Wrestling tournament. Qualifying were Madison Kenney, 8 and younger girl at 90 pounds, Jaxon Chrislip, 14 and younger at 130 pounds, Aaron Hein, 14 and younger at 140 pounds, and Sutton Redger, 14 and younger, at 165 pounds.

MORE…

