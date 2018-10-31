HEADLINES

  • County transfers ownership of Bowron building

    Commissioners unanimously approved transferring the Bowron Building to the Marion Advancement Campaign Monday. The building needs a new roof and other repairs, but Marion economic development director Randy Collett hopes to have them done within six months.

  • Firefighting task force pushing forward

    Marion County’s firefighting task force is a budding program, but it is quickly gaining traction. There are four county departments involved, but more have shown interest. According to Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser, almost all departments in the county plan to pledge manpower or trucks.

  • One blood test can save a life, Marion man says

    One day, one year ago, changed Roger Hannaford’s life – and no doubt extended it. Hannaford went, for the first time, to the Marion County Health Fair — mainly for something to do. He checked out the booths and then decided to have his blood tested, just to see how healthy he was.

  • Former Marion man charged in child sex case

    A former Marion resident and business owner is charged with several child sex offenses in Riverside County, California. According to the website for Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, Michael Ray Bredemeier, 65, was arrested Oct. 24 by Temecula police officers on suspicion of three counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, two counts of felony oral copulation with a child under 10, and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child.

  • Tomorrow's Leaders pictures to be taken

    An annual popular feature will again be featured in the Marion County Record in January. Pictures will be taken in Marion on Nov. 8, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marion City Library and in Florence on Nov. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at Florence Ambulance Building.

  • Novelist to speak on Kansas poor farms

    Author Wes Brummer will talk about Kansas poor farms at Friday’s Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Lobby within the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. Brummer, born and raised in Kingman, grew up in a family that loved telling stories about growing up during the Depression. He used those conversations, plus oft-repeated stories from many family reunions, for the background of his first published novel, “Dust and Roses.”

  • Alternative gifts benefit charities

    As Nov. 10 draws near, hope increases that this year’s Alternative Gift Market will prove fruitful. Erica Richmond wants to get her family involved early.

  • Wind farm project is taking shape

    Travelers on KS-15 north of Durham can see numerous windtowers beginning to spring up. Diamond Vista wind farm eventually will have more than 90 towers covering a 3x15-mile area between 330th and 360th Rds, from Quail Creek Rd. on the east to the county line on the west.

  • County announces new EMS director

    Dave Owen was announced as the county commission’s choice for EMS director Monday. He is serving his final 30 days as EMS director in Morris County, which ends after Thanksgiving.

  • Cold weather rule takes effect

    Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans. who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during winter months, will run Thursday through March 31. Utility companies under Kansas Corporation Commission jurisdiction are prohibited from disconnecting a customer’s service when temperatures are forecast to be at or below 35 degrees over the next 24 hours.

  • World Community Day is Friday

    Valley United Methodist Church in Marion will celebrate World Community Day on Friday. A soup luncheon will be served at noon.

  • Contest seeks pictures

    The Landon Center on Aging is accepting online submissions of photographs of people 65 or older. Submissions will be accepted Thursday through Nov. 30. The center is associated with the University of Kansas Medical Center, focusing mainly on neurological issues in older adults.

  • Free ID service available

    Voters who need a photo identification before the Nov. 6 election can go to any driver’s license office, jump to the front of the line, and get one free if they specifically say they need it for voting. ID cards ordinarily cost $22.

  • 4-H endowment to meet

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Sunday in the basement of the Marion Community Center. The president will give a report reviewing short-term and long-term goals, and a treasurer’s report will be made.

  • Halloween - a time for guilty fun

    There was a time pranks were a beloved part of celebrating Halloween. Marion resident Rex Wilson said the most memorable prank he recalls is when a group of high school students decided the equipment at a farm machinery dealership should be moved onto the street.

  • Leland Bartel

    Services for retired photo technologist Leland Bartel, 75, who died Oct. 22 at West Chester Village in Lenexa, were Oct. 30 at Community Covenant Church in Lenexa. Burial was in French Creek cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • Barbara Diaz

    Barbara Diaz, 60, died Oct. 25 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Burial was Monday in Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery.

  • Ivan Morgan

    Services for Ivan Morgan, 92, who died Oct. 22 at Asbury Park nursing home in Newton, were 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Church of Florence. Ivan was born Oct. 3, 1926 at Council Grove to Herbert and Rosie Leeson Morgan.

  • Theresa Klenda

    Theresa Klenda, 86, of Pilsen died Oct. 24 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. Services were Monday at Pilsen. She was born Sept. 16, 1932, to Valentine and Emma Polok in Hope, and married Leonard Klenda on Nov. 8, 1950.

  • Flora Williams

    Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Glasco Cemetery for retired newspaper publisher Flora Leola Williams, who died Oct. 28 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. She was born Sept. 29, 1924 at rural Bush City to Amzi and Flora Henderson Gull.

    Margie Christensen

  • Foster care is welcome after years of abuse

    History doesn’t live in the past. It may be from the past, but it’s entrusted to the present, with a moral and ethical obligation to preserve it for the future. That’s why it’s so heartening to see Marion County finally end its long-term abusive relationship with the 1887 Bowron Building — and why it’s equally maddening that it has taken more than a decade to end the county’s lack of proper stewardship and turn the building over to people who want to do more than just watch it and its place in history crumble.

  • Flint Hills featured in Smithsonian magazine

    I opened an international magazine, and there she was, Annie Wilson, with her guitar around her neck, looking back at me from page 25. “This might be the most beautiful place in America,” the story began.

    Do you have plans?

    When voting...

  • Marion runs with the pack at state

    The Marion cross-country season officially finished Saturday, with Heidi Grimmett placing 31 in the 2A state meet in Wamego. Despite finishing in the pack, her time suffered, coming in at 22:26. The increase in time was due primarily to Wamego Country Club’s hilly course, coach Grant Thierolf said.

  • Pleasanton outlasts Marion

    Warriors’season ends on 28-22 heartbreaker By RYAN RICHTER Staff writer Heading into the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs Thursday night at Pleasanton, a big question hovered over the Warrior football team.

  • Centre athlete invited to Blue-Grey bowl

    Kyle Naerebout, a 6-1, 250-pound defensive lineman on the Centre football squad, has been named a Blue-Grey All-American athlete and has an opportunity to be a college recruit. Kyle, an all-state honorable mention last year, has been selected to participate in a televised Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. He described it as a “super bowl for high school players.”

  • Centre football advances to second round

    Centre Cougars defeated Marmaton Valley, 32-28, Thursday at Bud Peterson Field to advance to the second round of state playoffs. They will play 6 p.m. Friday on the road at St. Paul. School will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m.

  • Tabor College Wichita offers nurses online classes

    Tabor College Wichita School of Adult and Graduate Studies has created an abbreviated RN-BSN program for practicing nurses across the country. The 15-month program includes five-week online classes, allowing nurses to continue working full-time while completing their Bachelor of Science degree programs. The program will begin in January.

  • President Trump speaks to FFA

    A highlight this year for Marion/Florence FFA members who attended the National FFA Convention Oct. 25-27 in Indianapolis was a speech by President Donald Trump. The president reminded members that farmers fought the war for our independence, farmers developed the country, and farmers provide the food and fiber everyone needs for life.

  • Choral festival is Tuesday at Tabor

    The choirs of the 10 Wheat State League schools will join in a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richert Auditorium. The group will perform three songs, and each school choir will perform individually.

  • Three Marion players granted league honors

    The volleyball season ended for Marion two weeks ago, but there was still recognition to be had Sunday. Three Warriors were named to the Heart of America all-league team, announced via email. Setter Chloe Burkholder was named to the second team, while Tori Shults and libero Jayden May were awarded honorable mention.

  • Honor roll and awards

  • Menu area schools

