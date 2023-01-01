HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A chilly All Hallow's Eve didn't deter a motley crew of young and old alike from promenading in search of treats, with promises of no tricks, Tuesday in downtown Marion and Hillsboro. Kids, parents, and adults young at heart trick-or-treated Main St. in both cities to celebrate Halloween.



Comedian and magician Tyler Korso entertains a crowd Saturday at a gala for St. Luke Hospital Foundation.



Senior Savannah Shahan lifts up Hillsboro's state championship trophy in celebration with her teammates Saturday.