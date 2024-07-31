HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Autumn Tracy lounges with her animal in the 4-H livestock area last week at the Marion County Fair in Hillsboro.



There was no shortage of wrecks, stall outs, and car smoke during Saturday night's final county fair event in Hillsboro, the demolition derby.



An oversized load traveling through downtown Marion last week took up both lanes as motorists pulled to the side to giving the semi right of way.