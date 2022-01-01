HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A little cheerleader checks her audience before, after weeks of practice after school, Hillsboro Cheer performed with Hillsboro Middle School students Monday night at Robert G. Brown Gymnasium.



Derrick Dvorak, 27, Marion, is preparing a demolition car for competition in March at Capital City Carnage in Topeka. He is a familiar figure at area county fairs, but this will be his first participation in a national derby.



Grayson Ratzlaff (13) drives past Halstead' defenders during Hillsboro's rescheduled game Monday night. The Trojans defeated the Dragons 68-41 and retained their position as the state's top-rated team in Class 2-A according to the Kansas Association of Basketball Coaches.