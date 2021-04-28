HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Lane Sutterby's Crosley station wagon is seen during Hillsboro's downtown cruise as it passes a van.
Jeff Lilley plays 'Taps' at sunset Monday to honor all veterans.
El Dorado resident Derrian Keil poses with Tank, a 16-year-old Bay gelding, at J.R. Hatters, one of their favorite stomping grounds.
Marion High freshman Leah Brunner competes in the 100-yard breaststroke. She came in sixth after teammate Caitlin Thornhill, also a freshman.
