HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lane Sutterby's Crosley station wagon is seen during Hillsboro's downtown cruise as it passes a van. Lane Sutterby's Crosley station wagon is seen during Hillsboro's downtown cruise as it passes a van.



Jeff Lilley plays 'Taps' at sunset Monday to honor all veterans. Jeff Lilley plays 'Taps' at sunset Monday to honor all veterans.



El Dorado resident Derrian Keil poses with Tank, a 16-year-old Bay gelding, at J.R. Hatters, one of their favorite stomping grounds. El Dorado resident Derrian Keil poses with Tank, a 16-year-old Bay gelding, at J.R. Hatters, one of their favorite stomping grounds.