HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Mary Jeffrey adjusts her Christmas village display at Valley United Methodist Church. Mary Jeffrey adjusts her Christmas village display at Valley United Methodist Church.



A newly refurbished Model H Toast O' Lator toaster, circa 1946. A newly refurbished Model H Toast O' Lator toaster, circa 1946.



Hillsboro's Elias Werth drives around Marion's Sam Zinn during first half action in Tuesday's game at Hillsboro. The Trojans prevailed 53-41 in the boys' game, while Marion won the girls' contest 36-35. Hillsboro's Elias Werth drives around Marion's Sam Zinn during first half action in Tuesday's game at Hillsboro. The Trojans prevailed 53-41 in the boys' game, while Marion won the girls' contest 36-35.