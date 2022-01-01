HEADLINES

  • 'We can't find the fire chief' - 4-alarm grass fire whips up a scare

    Sheriff Jeff Soyez radioed dispatchers, his urgency crystal-clear despite strong winds whipping flames in the background. “Do we have an EMS unit here close?” he said. “I need an EMS unit at 170th and 77 highway.”

  • Bus drivers drive a hard bargain

    When Centre schools couldn’t find bus drivers, the district increased pay to $35 an hour with at least four hours guaranteed each day. Teachers at Peabody-Burns are pitching in to transport students to activities because of a bus driver shortage in that district. Marion schools are staffed at the moment, but that hasn’t always been the case.

  • What's in a name? A free trip to Florida for 100 lucky Tampa residents

    An all-expense paid trip to Tampa, Florida, is up for grabs for 100 Tampa residents. “Visit Tampa Bay,” a tourism promotion group is offering the trips, complete with bus transportation from Tampa, Kansas, to Kansas City International Airport; a charter flight to Florida; rooms in a downtown Tampa, Florida hotel; and a welcome reception with dignitaries, including the mayor.

  • St. Luke delivers baby - to 14-year-old

    St. Luke Hospital has not delivered babies for many years, but a baby boy was born Sunday in the hospital’s emergency room — to a 14-year-old mother. The mother was taken by Marion ambulance about six hours later to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. The newborn was airlifted there before the mother.

  • Making a difference keeps deputy going

    A deep-seated desire to help people who needed it led deputy Joel Womochil to his 16 years in law enforcement. “I wanted to be a cop since I was 6 years old,” Womochil said.

  • Sides square off in looming battle over voters' rights on bonds

    Monday’s Marion city council meeting turned into a battle between council members who want to bypass voter approval of borrowing and taxpayers who want to preserve their rights. At one point, Mayor David Mayfield and Darvin Markley, who circulated a petition against a charter ordinance the council passed earlier this year, talked over each other for at least two minutes.

OTHER NEWS

  • Schools propose rec for adults as well as kids

    An inclusive recreation program with activities for children and adults is what interim Marion school superintendent Lee Leiker would like to develop. He hasn’t decided exactly what programs he would like to add, but he wants to expand recreation beyond youth sports — perhaps including dance, martial arts, cooking classes, and craft activities for both children and adults.

  • Sign saga referred to zoning panel

    Marion city council members kicked a Main St. sign saga down the curb to planning and zoning Monday. Chelsea Mackey, owner of Dawn’s Day Spa, wants to keep a sign she put up at her business at 331 E. Main St. It violates city code because it hangs perpendicular to her building.

  • Unruly customer ordered to leave, is taken to hospital

    A man who spent a short time at the Sale Barn in Tampa before becoming belligerent and being ordered off the premises Sunday was taken to Hillsboro Community Hospital after neighbors reported he was crawling through back yards in the 400 block of Main St., vomiting and passing out. Wilson Davis, owner of the Sale Barn, said he quickly had doubts whether the customer should be drinking.

  • Marion to curb week-long parking

    Marion’s streets aren’t parking lots. That’s what city council members decided Monday when they unanimously passed an ordinance to make it illegal to “park, store, or leave standing” any motor vehicle on public streets, parking areas, sidewalks, parks, and other city-owned property for more than seven continuous days.

  • Record deer crashes likely to double

    Already at a five-year high in Marion County, traffic accidents involving deer are likely to more than double in the next few weeks as breeding season reaches its peak. Seven accidents reported this week bring to 146 the number of deer-related accidents reported in Marion County in the past 12 months.

  • Toy run revving up for action

    Marion County’s annual Toy Run will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sher Bowl Lanes in Marion and proceed to Hillsboro’s American Legion, where a chili feed and auction will raise money. Each person riding in the run donates a new toy and food items that will be given to Marion County food bank.

  • Florence library looking for repair money

    Florence Public Library celebrated its centennial last month but crumbling bricks and mortar need work to preserve the 101-year-old structure’s bricks and mortar. A Council Grove contractor estimated those repairs at $138,000.

  • Health, entertainment coming

    Flu shots, laboratory tests, entertainment for children, and informational presentations will be part of this year’s Marion County Health Fair. The fair will be 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at USD 408 Sports and Aquatic Center, 104 N. Thorp St.

DEATHS

  • Selma Ingram

    Services for Lost Springs resident Selma Marie Ingram, 88, who died Thursday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be scheduled at a later date. Born July 28, 1934, in Lost Springs to Edgar and Mary (Smith) Peterson, she married Gordon Ingram June 26, 1954, in Marion.

  • Jane Makovec

    Services for Jane Christina Makovec, 100, who died Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen. Father Max Biltz will celebrate Mass. Relatives with gather with friends at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, when Rosary will be recited. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ronnie Hanschu

DOCKET

FEATURES

  • More than flagging interest in sports for 1st, 2nd graders

    Ashley Vogel can tell that her 6-year-old twin boys, Justin and Landon, are learning more about flag football every week. They play in Hillsboro Recreation Commission’s league. Games started Sept. 2. There are six first-and second-grade teams, recreation superintendent Doug Sisk said. Each team has 10 to 11 players.

  • Re-enactor makes history palatable

    Hill City actor and speaker Marla Matkin, who will portray three real-life women of the Santa Fe Trail in a free program at 7 p.m. Thursday at Goessel’s city building, spends a lot of time doing historical portrayals. “It’s trying to present history in a form that’s a little more palatable,” Matkin said.

  • Hillsboro council gets bright ideas from students

    Hillsboro city council members Tuesday reviewed progress on the city’s five-year plan. A child care center project has been received so well by the community it now has a location and more than $100,000 in the bank.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Volunteers work 13,015 hours, raise $103,447

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary volunteers clocked 13,015 hours at their thrift shop through September of this year. The shop raised $103,447 in profit in that time period compared with $98,765 in the same period in 2021.

  • Auxiliary meets new hospital staff

    Nurse practitioner Teresa Pearson joked with members of St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary that she was glad to meet them but hoped she wouldn’t see them too often. “Hopefully, you don’t get to know me really well, because again, I’m in the ER,” she said.

  • Library to show movie

    Hillsboro Public Library will present a free outdoor movie at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The PG-rated movie, the name of which cannot be published for contractual reasons, tells of an aspiring musician who goes on a journey to the land of his ancestors.

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

SENIORS

  • Taking meaningful steps toward better health

    Lifelong Marion resident Tim Christensen, 64, can be seen power-walking down Main St. five or more times a week. Christensen started power-walking six years ago. He walks a three-mile route, most days the same course. Once in a while, he varies the course for a change of pace, but he keeps the length the same.

  • Diagnosing best Medicare options

    Medicare enrollment for seniors, people with end-stage renal disease, and those with disabilities is open through Dec. 7. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expect prices for Medicare Advantage plans, which provide Medicare Part A and Part B, to decrease nearly 8% and the number of plan choices to increase.

SPORTS

  • Marion blowout is county's only victory

    Marion was the only county team to walk away with a victory Friday, but the other games weren’t all blowouts this time around. Peabody-Burns and Goessel each suffered hard -fought defeats. Marion Marion owned Friday’s home non-conference game against Bluestem, winning 70-6.

  • Hillsboro poised for post-season run

    County teams faced off for their final regular-season games matches as Marion defeated Peabody-Burns in straight sets, as Goessel forced a three-set match, and state-ranked Hillsboro kept its winning streak going. Marion and
    Peabody-Burns In a battle of Warriors vs. Warriors, after Marion and Peabody-Burns fell to Lebo in previous games an in-county matchup was inevitable.

  • Cross-country teams head to regionals

    Heart of America League features some of the best runners in the class 2A, and Marion boys came into last week’s competition with a team goal of being in the top two. Gavin Wasmuth medaled with 7th place, Luke Wessel in 10th, and Eli Klenda at 13th. Just missing a medal coming at 16th place was Christopher Beery. Tristen Dye finished 22nd. The team overall finished third, just five points away from its goal.

MORE…

