Third graders choreograph their own moves for a three-song performance at a Grades 1 through 3 concert Thursday night at Marion's Performing Arts Center. The fifth-grade band opened the concert with "Shoo Fly," "Darkwood Grove," and "Just a Hop, Skip, and Jump." Later, using a card board box to create a moving vehicle, fifth graders sing "Take me to Funkytown." Everyone squeezes on stage for a finalle, "YMCA."



As farmers begin treating their fields, a cropdusting plane flies low this weekend over a field along 190th Rd. between Hillsboro and Marion to crop dust the fields.



Esperanza Solis cleans built-up grunge off a window at the Peabody-Burns baseball concession stand as part of a service day Friday.