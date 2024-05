Third graders choreograph their own moves for a three-song performance at a Grades 1 through 3 concert Thursday night at Marion's Performing Arts Center. The fifth-grade band opened the concert with "Shoo Fly," "Darkwood Grove," and "Just a Hop, Skip, and Jump." Later, using a card board box to create a moving vehicle, fifth graders sing "Take me to Funkytown." Everyone squeezes on stage for a finalle, "YMCA."