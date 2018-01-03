HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Ice on the west side of the 200 block of S. Cedar St. may look like the result of a water main break, but it's not. Streets director Marty Fredrickson said investigation revealed that water comes from a spring that opens in December, then runs dry in March or April. WIth extreme cold this weekend,the water froze.



Sue Clough (left), 81, discusses politics with activity director Janet Bryant at Marion Senior Center. Clough moved to Marion permanently in 2005 after spending several baseball seasons here to watch a grandson play for Tabor College.



Brookens Law Office new lawyer Kristina Branstetter.