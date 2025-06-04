HEADLINES

  • Kapaun pilgrimage draws hundreds

    The roughly 300 pilgrims trudging 60 miles from Wichita to Pilsen for an annual march honoring chaplain Emil Kapaun were particularly excited this year. The walk (or pilgrimage, or march, or camino) was the first since Kapaun was elevated to “venerable” status by the Catholic church.

  • Marion borrows $1 million

    Marion City Council voted Monday to borrow $1 million to repave Coble St. from Denver to Kellison Sts. and Roosevelt St. from Sherman to Kellison Sts. for $650,000 and install new water meters for $350,000. Interim city administrator Mark McAnarney told council members he thought issuing bonds through a borrowing pool would be the most efficient way for the city to borrow.

  • Hillsboro allows more fireworks

    Hillsboro City Council didn’t make any explosive decisions Tuesday but did make some decisions on explosives. The council approved a request from resident Robert Rempel to allow use of fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.

  • Few file except in Peabody

    By Monday’s filing deadline, 58 candidates had filed for 63 elected positions to be decided Nov. 4. Peabody, embroiled in political strife for more than a year, is shaping up for hot campaign competition. Two candidates have filed for mayor and each seat.

  • Health, sheriff want more

    County department heads took their budget wish lists to commissioners Monday. Most department heads sought modest increases or proposed smaller budgets, but some seek higher funding levels.

  • Shots richochet near sleeping baby in Peabody

    Not only were suspicious people prowling around in Peabody the night of May 22, but a house at 713 Elm was shot at early in the morning of May 23. “I have two bullet holes in my house, and the sheriff’s office has two shell casings from a .380 and a bullet they recovered in my wall,” householder Isaac Robbins said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Building owners get look at revised historic district

    Ten people came to a meeting Tuesday evening to hear about a project to establish a historic district in downtown Marion. Ben Moore, owner of Ben Moore Studios in Manhattan, Emporia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, and Christy Davis, owner of Davis Preservation in Cottonwood Falls, shared updates to the proposal that will be submitted to the Kansas Historical Society.

  • Teen could be tried as adult

    A 19-year-old charged May 21 in two juvenile cases from up to 10 years ago could get probation or harsher sentences in each case. He also faces probation in an adult case filed against him the same day.

  • County scores well on civic health index

    A new report that attempts to measure civic health — including access to news and information, civic participation, equity and justice, and health and opportunity — places Marion County performing better than 93% of counties nationwide. The county’s weakest areas were:

  • Co-op manager retires after 40 years

    Perry Gutsch will be stepping down Friday as manager at Agri Trails Cooperative at Lincolnville. Gutsch has seen many advances in agricultural production since he started at Lincolnville almost 40 years ago.

  • Event planned at waterfall

    River Suite, an evening of music and dining in tents on the historic Cottonwood River bridge overlooking the waterfall in Cottonwood Falls, will begin with a cash bar at 5 p.m. June 13. Tallgrass Express String Band will perform at 6 and 8 p.m., and dinner of beef tenderloin medallions, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, a strawberry and feta cheese salad, and dessert by Smokin’ O’s will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $92.23 and are available through Sunday at HeartOfTheFlintHills.com.

    A Mad Science program is planned for 10 a.m. June 18 at Marion Community Center. The interactive program, sponsored by Marion City Library., will be a free program for all ages. More information is available at (620) 382-2442.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • County athletes earn 25 state medals

    Marion County athletes earned 25 medals Friday and Saturday at the prestigious state championship track and field meet in Wichita. Athletes had to qualify to be included in this track meet. The top eight performances in each event received a medal.

  • Centre golfer medals

    Centre’s Easton Glessner tied for eighth place at the state golf tournament in Dodge City. Goessel’s Levi Schrag finished 19th.

  • County athletes earn 25 state medals

    The first scholarships from a fund established in honor of a Centre High School FFA graduate who died a year and a half ago were awarded at last week’s Kansas FFA convention. Leslie Krehbiel Leadership Legacy Scholarships are given to a recent high-school graduate from the south-central district who has embraced leadership opportunities and has a passion for agriculture.

  • Centre FFA student wins state competition

    Centre FFA member Emilee Remmers won first place in Diversified Horticulture Proficiency at the Kansas FFA convention May 28 to 30. She will receive a plaque and compete at the national FFA convention Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in Indianapolis.

  • College degrees and honors

