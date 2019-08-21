HEADLINES

  • County commissioners fed up with road conditions

    County commissioners, tired of roads in the Diamond Vista wind farm area not being maintained to their standards, discussed taking action against the company Monday. Damage from heavy rains has led to a dispute over whether the county or the wind farm company should be responsible for repairs. Enel Green Energy, the company developing Diamond Vista, considers the heavy rains to be an unforeseeable event not in the scope of their responsibility.

  • Local bands set for Labor Day concert, dance

    Florence’s Labor Day celebration will be a three-day event Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and 2. This year’s theme will be “99.96% Pure Fun.” Citywide garage sales will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 31. Florence Chamber of Commerce will serve biscuits and gravy at Veterans Park on Main St.

  • Bartel makes great strides toward recovery from spinal cord injury

    Eric and Danielle Bartel’s world forever changed when Eric suffered severe spinal injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident April 19. He was thrown from the vehicle, and his injuries left him temporarily paralyzed from his neck on down.

OTHER NEWS

  • Third wind farm lawsuit filed

    Opponents of the proposed Expedition Wind Farm filed a lawsuit against Marion County commissioners Aug. 14 appealing the commission’s approval of a conditional use permit for the project. The lawsuit, filed by Peabody farmer Randy Eitzen and 72 other opponents, claims approval of the permit “was unreasonable and therefore void.”

  • Longtime cowgirl shares ranching memories

    Jackie Hett of Marion lived on a Flint Hills ranch 10 miles southeast of Marion for 53 years and has been involved in ranching for 66 years. At age 91, she has memories that go back to the days of horses and buggies.

  • Tampa Trail Fest is Saturday

    This year’s Tampa Trail Fest on Saturday is expected to be better than ever. Tampa State Bank is sponsoring a hog roast, and the Tampa Pride committee is planning an afternoon of activities.

  • Equity firm buys second area Internet provider

    Mega Broadband Investments, the company that recently acquired Eagle Communications, is in the process of acquiring Vyve Broadband. If finalized the move will bring Marion County’s two main Internet providers under one umbrella.

  • Beer garden offers long-term opportunity

    When Jimmy Shipman opens The Rabbit Hole as a beer garden for Labor Day weekend, it will be with the hope of greater things. “It’ll offer somewhere else to go, at least,” he said. “There’s no straight-up bar around.”

  • Visit to Santa Fe Trail ruts scheduled for Saturday

    A viewing of Santa Fe Trail ruts will be available from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday southwest of Durham. Participants will meet 1½ miles south of 290th and Falcon Rd. To get there, turn at the gas station in Durham, go left on Main St., then turn right at the blacktop and go two miles west on 290th to Falcon Rd., and south 1½ miles.

  • 5K planned for Labor Day weekend

    Florence’s Labor Day celebration will feature a five-kilometer run and a one-mile fun run Sept. 2. Both races will start at Florence gymnasium, 400 W. 7th St. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. and the one-mile at 8:45. The first 30 registrants will receive free breakfasts at the Masonic Lodge on Main St. T-shirts are guaranteed for all paid entries received by Aug. 23.

  • Delinquent taxes list

DEATHS

DOCKET

HOME AND GARDEN

  • Surface mold is easy to remove

  • Many solutions for muddy carpet

    A rainy — and muddy — summer has left many homeowners dealing with mud-soiled carpet. Jeannie Wildin at County Seat Home Decorating Center in Marion said frequent use of an efficient vacuum is crucial for carpet care.

  • Seasonal changes integral to decor

    Home decorating is an important part of many holidays, so carrying certain supplies comes down to timing for businesses, said Carlene Vogt, an employee at décor shop Odds ‘n’ Ends. Setting up decorations at home isn’t difficult, but it often comes down to motivation, Vogt said.

OPINION

  • A boo for a boo-boo by wind farm boo-hoos

    It’s fourth and long. Just a few seconds are left in the game. You’re down by more than two touchdowns. What do you do? If you’re Marion County’s ardent wind farm opponents, you call time out by filing yet another lawsuit.

  • A parting look at what bugs us

    Mr. Dooley,” a rhetorical figment of Chicago humorist Finley Peter Dunne’s imagination, summed up the role of newspapers pretty well in 1902: “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” The quote actually was taken out of context. It was intended as part of a scathing criticism of journalism. Still, ironically — perhaps, predictably — it has become a mantra for journalists.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Finding what to do with time on your hands

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Who's subsidized?

PEOPLE

  • Tampa Community Foundation gets $2,500 donation

    Francis and Mary Jirak of rural Tampa received a 2019 America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant of $2,500 from nonprofit Bayer Fund for Tampa Community Foundation. The couple made the presentation Thursday to foundation president David Mueller. The money will be used to pay for shelving in Paul Gooding Memorial Library in Tampa.

  • Barber compares job to fine art

    When Silk Salon barber Dimitri Dixon cuts hair, he feels like an artist approaching a canvas. “It’s like drawing a straight line,” he said. “You need a steady hand.”

  • PEO chapter offers chrysanthemums

    PEO Chapter DB members are taking orders for chrysanthemums for their annual sale. One 8-inch mum is $10 or three 8-inch mums are $25. Colors available include white, purple, red, yellow or orange-bronze.

  • Marion's water supply tests free of harmful toxins

    A drinking water notice, issued three months ago by the state health department because low levels of a toxin caused by blue-green algae at Marion Reservoir were found in water testing, was rescinded Tuesday. The original notice informed the public that although microtoxins were present in Marion’s drinking water, the level was too low to cause any danger. Drinking and cooking with Marion’s water was safe.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Experts to discuss foster grandparenting, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    From big game to world war, doctor saw it all

SCHOOL

  • Centre High alumni earn American FFA Degrees

    Two Centre FFA alumni have qualified to receive the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable. Greg Oborny and Zach Barney will receive their degrees in a special ceremony Nov. 2 at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP