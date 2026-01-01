HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A cat has parked itself on top of the back roof of Town and Country Cafe. The cat has been living up there for a couple weeks and will come down only when it's hungry or wanting to say hi.
Marion's Martin Bina does what he's been doing for 60 years: cut hair.
Heath Shields' eldest son, Chevy Shields, 11, gives his cow vaccinations. From 1889 to today, the Shields family has kept a cattle legacy alive.
Peabody-Burns' Jameson Miles creates offense for the Warriors, driving the lane Friday night against Central Burden, but the Warriors lost, 59-29.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2026 Hoch Publishing