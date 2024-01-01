HEADLINES

  • 84.7% ignore pipe survey; Marion lags behind other towns

    Despite years of warnings about a federal deadline for identifying potentially dangerous water service pipes, Marion was able to convince just 15.3% of its water customers to respond to a survey in time. The compares to a response rate of well more than 60% in Abilene, which was notified of the requirement at the same time but began working on it years ago.

  • Fire crews battle 7 blazes; 3 of them overlap

    High risk fire days were no joke this past week as county firefighters battled seven fires. Of four fires Thursday, three overlapped, so firefighters went from one to the next.

  • Deer crashes break record even before peak season

    With rutting season not expected to peak for another two to three weeks, deer accidents in Marion County already have set a record. Eight new accidents reported this week pushed the total number of deer strikes in the past 12 months to 159, up 12.8% over the previous 12-month period.

    Kids have played there for years, but council members and police may change that By FINN HARTNETT Staff writer It was a crisp, cool Friday night, and roughly 15 Peabody middle schoolers milled around the Hub, the local youth center. The Hub has been around since 2006. Open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, it looks to give 6th to 12th graders a safe place to hang out in the evenings. With a pool table, well-worn couches, free pizza, and hip-hop on the speakers, it understandably is popular with Peabody youths.

  • Peabody man charged in bizarre incident

    A Peabody man was charged Thursday with criminal threat, battery, and interference with law enforcement after an Oct. 20 incident during which he went to two rural homes just north of US-50 and threatened one man, grabbed another by the collar, fled the scene, and fought deputies when they tried to arrest him. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 1:35 a.m. Oct. 20. John D. Gillett of rural Peabody told deputy Landis Goodman that Richard T. Litton had threatened to shoot him. Gillet’s neighbor, Alan G. Mallott, 85, reported Litton grabbed him by the collar.

OTHER NEWS

  • Lake to get new public dock, signs about rules

    County lake residents might have fewer problems with people using their privately owned docks after county commissioners decided Monday to install signs regarding lake rules but leave dock rules alone. After debating ways to resolve dock owners’ complaints at length, commissioners decided to leave rules for private dock use as they already are but put up signs telling lake visitors that the lake closes at 11 p.m.

  • Leak springs up near park

    A water pipe broke at 2 p.m. Wednesday outside Central Bank, causing water to spring up from underground and leak onto the street. Flooding was most prominent in the alley behind the bank between 3rd and 2nd St.

  • A storied old alley, still rolling along

    Everyone from families to business owners to city council members drove down to SherBowl Lanes last Wednesday for the fifth week of their autumn bowling league. As pop-rock played over the radio, bowlers sat at SherBowl’s brightly colored red and blue tables, chatting and waiting their turn while sipping on Busch Lites and Michelobs. One woman ripped her vape sneakily.

  • Lose weight by drinking milkshakes? New store stays you can

    For the newcomer, the first mystery about Next Level Nutrition — an Herbalife distributor that opened two months ago in Marion — is what exactly they serve. Meal-replacement shakes, “energy bombs,” aloe products, “protein coffees,” and other futuristic-sounding refreshments are all on the menu.

  • Where to vote

    Polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for Tuesday’s election will be: Burns — 301 N. Washington St.

DEATHS

  • Esther Wiebe

    Services for Esther Wiebe, 96, who died Thursday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. Paul Wiebe will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

    Susan Froese

    Wanda Meier

    Jeanne Strotkamp

FARM

  • Extension agent doesn't just talk the talk

    Rickey Roberts is best known for his work as an extension agent with Chisholm Trail Extension District, but he has another life beyond educating people about farming practices. He speaks from experience.

  • Winter is coming for county farmers

    As temperatures drop around the county, farmers are finishing milo harvest and preparing to get wheat seeds down in time for winter. “We’re winding down soybean harvest right now while at the same time putting in wheat, doing some tillage, doing some spraying,” Chris Mathews, manager of PrairieLand Partners in Marion, said. “We’re looking at probably being done with beans maybe at the end of the week. Wheat will be done probably in the next couple.”

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Event to focus on science for kids

    A free, interactive program by Mad Science, which promotes science learning among kids, will headline Science Saturday this weekend in Peabody. A Mad Science chapter based in Kansas City will perform at 1 p.m. at Vintage Bank Park.

  • Abilene to roll out Christmas train

    Abilene and Smoky Valley Raiload’s traditional Christmas train, the Cowtown Santa Express, will begin its weekend run Nov. 29 in Abilene. The train, Abilene’s Rock Island depot, and adjoining areas will be decorated with lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on board, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

  • Health Fair coming

    Marion County Health Fair will be 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Marion Sports and Aquatics Center. This year’s health fair will feature laboratory tests at reduced cost, flu and COVID-19 shots, exhibitors, a kids’ corner, treats by Scoops & Sweets, music by Bob Delk and friends, and special talks by emergency management director Marcy Hostetler and local businesses.

  • Craft sessions offered

    Marion City Library will have a craft session at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. Participants will make two holiday craft projects.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • 3 county teams head to playoffs

    Football season for Marion and Hillsboro will continue Friday with playoff games while Peabody-Burns district champion for the first time in a decade, will get a first-round bye heading into regionals. Peabody-Burns

  • Volleyball seasons come to an end with sub-state losses

    Four county teams competed Saturday at sub-state. Goessel reached the championship game before being eliminated. Hillsboro, Marion, and Centre were eliminated in straight-set first-round losses.

  • Runners head to state

    Marion Luke Wessel took third at cross-county regionals Saturday, completing the Big M Course at Marion with a time of 16:44.44.

MORE…

