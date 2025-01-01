HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
As daylight fades Friday, a farmer in western Marion County makes progress on his soybean harvest. With combine lights glowing, one more load for the evening might fill the farmer's waiting truck.
Eric Weldon presides over Saturday's Jeep Mass at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Debi Hughbanks (right) stirs stuffing while Marie Adams (center) sprays pans and Pastor Margaret Johnson looks on.
Senior quarterback Maren Reed charged the end zone but was stopped by the juniors before crossing the goalline Saturday in powderpuff football at Hillsboro.
