HEADLINES

  • Shutdown strains area food banks

    Not only are beneficiaries of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, previously called “food stamps,” likely to see benefits delayed or not sent in November because of an ongoing federal shutdown. A handful of other food assistance programs also are in danger.

  • Heavy rains wreak havoc on streets, roads

    Heavy rain last week sent water over streets and roadways. Emergency manager Marcy Hostetler said Marion was hit by the heaviest rain in a storm system that passed through the center of the state Friday morning.

  • Speeding leads to 3 drug arrests

    Stopping a speeding driver early Monday on US-56 north of Marion ended in the arrest of three Emporia residents on suspicion of methamphetamine and other charges. Deputy Peyton Heidebrecht pulled over Kaitlynne V. Baker, 26, Emporia, for speeding. While talking to her, he noticed items in the car that appeared to be drug paraphernalia, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • 6 seek 3 seats on Marion-Florence school board

  • Incumbent, council president face off in Peabody

  • Other contested races

  • Polls open Tuesday in city, school races

    Poll sites will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at these locations:

OTHER NEWS

  • Study warns of chilling effect of newspaper raid

    A study published last week in the peer-reviewed Journal of Communication Inquiry has coined the term “shared press distress” to describe chilling effects on other journalists of the 2023 raid on the The study, by University of Kansas professor Steve Wohlgast and University of Missouri professor Nick Mathews, is the result of confidential, in-depth interviews with 19 reporters, editors, and publishers across Kansas.

  • County considers selling its transfer station

    Marion County residents will likely pay more for disposing items at the county landfill. But at a Monday commission meeting, transfer station director John Housman listed other options, including selling the station.

  • Options for new shop debated

    Everyone seems to agree that a proposed road and bridge station in Peabody should be built in phases, but the type of materials for the shell of the building is undecided. Clint Hibbs from BG Consultants and Cody Nelson with NF Construction discussed with county commissioners Monday the difference between wood and steel shells.

  • Peabody terms violation 'technical'

    Peabody Mayor Catherine Weems responded Monday night to a Kansas attorney general’s ruling that her council violated state law when conducting a closed session Aug. 11. Weems shifted back and forth in accepting responsibility and in saying the violations were only technical in nature.

  • Two new police officers hired

    Peabody now has a police force of two full-time police officers and a part-time police officer. The Peabody City Council Monday voted hiring one full-time and one part-time officer. With Police Chief Matthew Neal, there are now three officers on the force.

  • Marion ponders replacing vehicles

    Marion City Council members reviewed city vehicles and equipment Monday to consider developing a plan for scheduled replacements. Administrator Brian Wells passed out a list of trucks and other equipment used for street and alley, parks, cemetery, recreation, flood control, water, sewer, and refuse work.

  • Accused teacher identified

    A Centre teacher could end up charged with providing alcohol to a student during Marion’s Chingawassa Days in June. Business instructor Amy Carlson, who resigned her position last week, is under investigation after a report to the sheriff’s office was referred to Marion police.

  • Rain dampens Falloween

    Rain did not completely wash out Marion’s annual Falloween event Saturday, but several planned events were canceled. Vendors and most events moved indoors to Marion Community Center.

DEATHS

  • Victoria Steiner

    Services for Marion High School graduate Victoria Diane Steiner, 31, who died Oct. 20 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, will be noon Saturday at Valley United Methodist Church, Marion. Born June 30, 1994, in Hillsboro to Perry and Barb Steiner, she graduated from MHS in 2012 and attended Manhattan Area Technical School before moving in 2019 to Lawrence, where she worked for Maximus, a company providing consumers information about health care plans.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Steven Banman

FARM

  • Cattle industry wary of Trump's beef import plan

    Local cattle producers are concerned about President Donald Trump’s proposal to import beef from Argentina to drive down food prices. Rickey Roberts, county extension agent, does not know whether Trump’s proposal would bring prices down.

  • Landowners may be able to plug wells

    Kansas Corporation Commission has proposed a plan that would allow landowners to be reimbursed for plugging abandoned wells on their property. “This is especially important for farmers who often must farm around any abandoned wells left on their land,” KCC conservation division director Ryan Hoffman testified last week before a legislative committee on administrative rules and regulations. “Allowing individuals to be reimbursed for plugging those abandoned wells should help abandoned wells get plugged more quickly, thereby freeing up arable land for farming and generally having a positive economic impact on the state.”

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • What's bugging us?

    Whether it’s a dog, a cat, or a boa constrictor, if you want to give your bored pet something to do, try letting a bug into your house. Most will go after it like a band of masked ICE agents tracking down a person who speaks with an accent like that of an undocumented migrant. The feline who graciously allows me to cohabitate in his home gets upset not just with bugs in the house but also with bugs fluttering against patio doors. Smart as Zenger might seem, he hasn’t quite understood the concept of glass serving as our wall against border invasion.

  • Politics knows no bounds

    Nationwide, Republicans and Democrats are steering our ship of state in circles, brushing up against every Titanic-killer iceberg they can find. Their latest attempts to make red states redder and blue states bluer by redrawing congressional boundaries are just the ticket to making our country even more polarized.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Speaking up, speaking out

  • LETTERS:

    A beef with Trump

PEOPLE

    Dan Ferguson, 76, pastor at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion from 2014 to 2015, will sign his newest book at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marion City Library. The book, “Radiant Rays from Mr. Sunshine,” is about life lessons from Hall of Fame baseball player Ernie Banks, who retired from playing in 1971 and died in 2015. The book highlights the power of positivity and bringing people together.

  • Pilsen entry being revamped

    Parishioners at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen have seen a lot of construction at the front of their church. Construction crews last week removed soil from where front stairs to the church were. When weather gets better then will pack dirt to where the stairs were,

  • Sexton reappointed chief judge

    Ben Sexton, chief judge for the 8th Judicial District, has been reappointed to a two-year term until Dec. 31, 2027. Sexton has been a district judge since 2001 and chief judge since August, 2021.

  • Group to serve Election meal

    Peabody Historical Society will sponsor an Election Day soup and pie meal at Peabody United Methodist Church. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served starting at 10 a.m., and soup and pie will be served from 11 a.m. until supplies run out.

  • Hillsboro day-care center nearing capacity

    Two months after the child care center in Hillsboro opened, it is nearing capacity. The center has a capacity of 99 for children with 12 for infant spots and 60 to 70 young kids. are enrolled. The infant spots are filled.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

MORE…

