  • Administrator quits after tongue-lashing

    After he was sharply criticized at Monday’s city council meeting, Marion city administrator Brogan Jones resigned Tuesday morning. In a letter hand delivered to council members Tuesday morning, Jones wrote: “I am writing this and four other letters to members of the Marion City Council to formally submit my letter of resignation as the city administrator of the City of Marion.

  • Meeting becomes shouting match

    What started out as a quiet, 15-minute Marion City Council meeting turned into a longer shouting match Monday night, so heated that one of a dozen spectators not involved in the discussion interjected, “Stop acting like children!” Tempers flared after resident Ryan Newell, speaking during a public comment section at the end of the meeting, accused Mayor David Mayfield and council members Zach Collett and Kevin Burkholder of violating the Kansas Open Meetings Act by discussing city business during an election results “watch” party Nov. 7.

  • Top city officials accused of lying

    Monday night’s blowup between Mayor David Mayfield and resident Ryan Newell wasn’t the only time harsh words were exchanged at the meeting: Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel accused City Administrator Brogan Jones of lying about sharing messages she had sent to him.

  • Limestone bench reminds of sacrifices

    A limestone bench hewn from a single, massive block of stone now adorns Veterans Park in Florence. John McKay American Legion Post commander Matt Inlow said the bench was purchased from Strong City by a local family that did not want its name used in publicizing it.

  • Child care center up and running

    Seven months after a rural Florence couple had an idea to help parents — and the community — children play and make crafts inside cheerful rooms of a child care center for which work and planning began in March. Six little ones are enrolled so far in the center which is licensed for 29 children, Flint Hills Child Care Center director Cassandra Cruz said.

  • Jazz trumpeter shares with rebuilding band

    A 1969 Marion High School graduate who went on to become a performer and music professor popped in Friday to an MHS room that evoked many memories. In the same MHS classroom where his father taught for a decade and Mike Steinel played during high school. Steinel gave lessons and instructional books he has written to current band students.

  • Commissioners catch up on roads, look to future

    Now that work on one county road is finished, county commissioners and the county road superintendent turned their attention Monday to future road work. The intersection of Nighthawk and 190th Rds. is now open, with work on Nighthawk complete, road superintendent Steve Hudson told commissioners.

  • Treasurer to be sworn in

    Deputy treasurer Tina Groening, who has worked 9½ years in the treasurer’s office, will be sworn in as treasurer during a courthouse ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday. She has been deputy treasurer since February and will take the baton after treasurer Susan Berg died Oct. 4 of cancer. Berg left a legacy that Groening wants to continue.

  • Vet to pay for manure dumps

    An ordinance to charge a veterinary clinic $50 for each time the city dumps manure drew a split 3-2 vote Monday at Marion’s city council meeting. Council members Ruth Herbel and Jerry Kline were opposed.

  • Some real winners among names of write-in losers

    Of the 604 votes cast in Marion’s city election last week, quite a few went to write-ins or were left blank. Two full terms on the city council seats were won by Timothy Baxa with 449 votes and Amy Smith with 421 votes. Incumbent Ruth Herbel followed up with 239 votes.

  • Tabor to reinstate computer science major

    Nearly 16 years after it was eliminated, computer science will return as a major next fall at Tabor College. An additional professor will be hired and nine new courses created for the program, offered by Tabor’s Science and Mathematics Department.

  • Reno Penner

    Services for Reno LaVern Penner, 89, Hillsboro, who died Nov. 6 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Pastor Gaylord Goertzen will officiate.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Rhonda Brenzikofer

  • Making life purrfect

    Hey there, folks. I’d love for us to have a proper introduction, but the largely furless giant who sprung me from my cell down at the Newton jail last week still hasn’t given me a name. So, I guess you’ll just have to call me what he does: cat. It’s not like I haven’t named him. I call him “Meow,” and I’ve found he’s pretty well-trained — even though they say you can’t train humans all that well.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Being a 'super ager'

  • LETTERS:

    Election party, Ruth Herbel, Election, Warranty

  • St. Luke Hospital auxiliary celebrated

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary was celebrated last week for the group’s achievements and for a state award earlier this year. Auxiliary members were feted with a dinner Thursday to reward their service and dedication.

  • Library named state's best

    Marion City Library offers a vast array of services for patrons — no doubt the reason the Kansas Library Association named it this year’s Best Small Library. Library board vice president Missy Stubenhofer-May presented Marion librarian Janet Marler a plaque Tuesday commemorating the award.

  • Pilsen service draws from near and far

    Anita Kobuszewski, a veteran of nearly 30 years in the Navy, got up at 3 a.m. Saturday to drive from Hanover to Pilsen to attend a Veterans Day service in full dress uniform. The service, commemorating Father Emil Kapaun and all veterans, drew people from the vicinity and far away. It was followed by a dinner in the church basement. Mass began and ended with patriotic songs. “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” opened the service and “America the Beautiful” ended the service after placement of a wreath at the front of the church.

  • Hillsboro library plans fall events

    Hillsboro Public Library will be host for a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the city building. The giveaway is open to anyone. Local author Elaine McAllister will have a meet and greet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Hillsboro City Building east room.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Marion students present Little Women

    Marion High School performers presented a musical reenactment Saturday and Sunday of the coming-of-age of novelist Louisa May Alcott and her sisters. The musical, “Little Women,” is based on the lives of Beth, Amy, Jo, and Meg March.

  • Hillsboro students present Seussical fun

    A whimsical and lively rendition of Dr. Seuss favorites was performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Hillsboro High School auditorium. “Suessical the Musical” incorporated all of Dr. Suess’ favorite characters and stories.

  • Hillsboro sets enrollment policy

    Hillsboro school board members voted unanimously Monday to set criteria for students who live outside district boundaries to be able to enroll. For a nonresident student to enroll, the parents or guardians must seek enrollment for the child during the month of June.

  • Centre hears open enrollment policy

    An open enrollment policy for the 2024-’25 school year was presented Monday to Centre school board members. An announcement about the policy will be advertised in the Record for two weeks, and a hearing will be conducted before the board votes on it.

  • Warriors' dream season comes to a end

    When it comes to sabotaging the seasons of Marion County high school football teams, the Conway Springs Cardinals have been one of the biggest saboteurs. Central Plains League teams such as Conway, Garden Plain, and Cheney have been making a habit of knocking both the Marion Warriors and the Hillsboro Trojans out of the playoffs since 2002.

  • Pair named October's Champions of Character

    Marion high school’s student athletes of the month are Zayden Janzen and Natalie Sigel. Athletic director Jason Hett said Zayden showed respect for his cross-country teammates and coaches and great perseverance.

