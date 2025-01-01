HEADLINES

  • Crews pulled off highways Sunday

    In an unprecedented move, nearly all highways in the area were closed Saturday because of unsafe conditions caused by ice and snow. Kansas Department of Transportation area engineer Joe Palic, who oversees Marion, McPherson, Chase, and Morris counties, could not remember any time during his 36 years with KDOT that all highways had closed.

  • Man, 89, survives 2 hours on icy ground

    Curtis Maag spent more than two hours on the ground in Sunday’s freezing temperatures and was found, unconscious, by a deputy about 6:30 p.m. The 89-year-old had Stage Two hypothermia and high levels of cardiac enzymes in his blood when he reached St. Luke Hospital. His body temperature was 90 degrees.

  • Firefighters rescue motorists

    By the time Kansas Department of Transportation closed state highways Sunday, a team of seven volunteers from the Lincolnville and Lost Springs fire districts had assisted five different vehicles stranded on US-56/77. “We were lucky,” Lincolnvvile chief Les Kaiser said. “We had no medical or fire runs. However, we did go out on several motorist assists, trying to get them unstuck, get them around the roadways and either get them down the road, or get them to shelter.”

  • Sophomore comes to aid

    One of the few people braving single-digit conditions Monday and Tuesday was Marion High School sophomore Cooper Jirak. Jirak posted on social media Saturday asking whether anyone needed a driveway or storefront cleared.

  • Blizzard keeps emergency manager busy

    Emergency manager Marcy Hostetler likely needs a long sleep. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, while ice and snow fell on the county, motorists slid off roads and ambulances had to be towed out of ditches, Hostetler got a 30-minute nap here and there.

  • Some busier than others

    Public workers, from ambulance crews to firefighters to local police, had their usual responsibilities thrown out the window this weekend as a huge snowstorm struck the county. But the amount of work the snowstorm caused varied dramatically between departments.

  • Weekend blizzard almost shuts town down

    It was Sunday, the biblical day of rest. Add to that unshoveled sidewalks, dangerously icy roads, and snow pouring down, and it was no wonder Marion streets were empty, with businesses closed.

OTHER NEWS

  • Debate over mascot change continues

  • Garage, pickup, Corvette lost in fire

    Gary McCall’s Florence neighbors rushed to his assistance with garden hoses Friday night when his pickup, Corvette, and garage caught fire, but the vehicles and garage were a total loss nonetheless. Firefighters from Florence, Peabody, Marion, and Burns responded to the fire at 10:59 p.m. and spent an hour getting the fire contained.

  • County swearing-in postponed

    Monday’s scheduled reception for outgoing county officials and swearing in of new officials was postponed because of the weekend blizzard. At a year-end meeting Dec. 31, commissioners:

  • Hillsboro project chosen by KSU

    Hillsboro’s Bluejay community retail renovation has been selected as one of 11 projects to receive support from Kansas State University. “We’re co-creating blueprints that can guide future work for economic growth in Kansas,” K-State spokesman Jessica Gnad said. “We’re so excited to work alongside these 11 project collaborators.”

  • Airport board gets new voice

    County lake resident Kenneth Hoyt, a new member of the Marion Municipal Airport board, introduced himself to city council members at Tuesday’s rescheduled meeting. “I just wanted to pop in real quick,” Hoyt told council members. “Starting the next meeting I would like to start being the airport spokesman.”

FINANCE

  • Fiber internet arrives, but is it worth it?

    Choosing an internet provider in Marion County wasn’t always so daunting. But with the Flint Hills flush with companies flocking to the latest advancements, it can be hard to keep up. The county has 14 internet providers, according to the Office of Broadband Development. Many have upped their advertising recently as they look to capitalize on historically poor coverage.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Uncovering truths inside snowdrifts

    Whether we were stronger because of it or not, shortly after closing time Friday, I found myself together with seemingly every other Marion resident, seeking a parking space at Carlsons’ Grocery to ensure a sufficiency of supplies for our impending snowmageddon. As one car backed out, I twisted my own car into the last space and spotted out of the corner of my eye boss-turned-bag-boy Greg Carlson helping someone else to his car.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Snowstorms and all that jazz

  • LETTERS:

    Why Trump?

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns abandons girls season

    Winter weather canceled most sports events after New Year’s, but a longer-term cancelation hit the Peabody-Burns girls team. Three players quit the team before break, and the remainder of their season was canceled.

  • School tech group to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to county schools, will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Marion school district office, 101 N. Thorp St. Additional information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Honor Roll

MORE…

