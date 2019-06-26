BREAKING NEWS
Petition could mean just one person will decide project’s fate
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
Any one county commissioner can now kill a proposed wind farm.
Next year’s property tax rate is likely to stay the same even though tax bills are expected to rise. But, in a surprise move, voters may be asked to approve a new sales tax to pay for a waste transfer station or road repairs.
Those were among the trial balloons floated toward the end of a marathon 6½-hour county commission meeting Monday during which commissioners took their first long look at what a state tax lid and increased assessed valuation could mean for the county.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a public notice for Marion drinking water because of low levels of microcystins, a blue-green algae toxin, but said the water is safe to drink.
The water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and household uses because testing shows an “extremely low level” of microcystins in the city water supply, KDHE said.
To get to their property, one has to zigzag through the isolated countryside on all-weather roads, and then enter a long, winding driveway that is lined by tall bluestem grass and crosses two cattle guards.
At the farmstead, the first sound one hears is the shrill, high-pitch cry of peafowl, and you know you have come to the right place.
A Wichita woman is trying a protest in Marion to fight what she claims on social media is “corruption.”
Jennifer Winn, who calls herself an advocate, is a three-time unsuccessful candidate for political office who runs a landscape maintenance company in Wichita.
When Rita Tomlinson saw someone walking to her door with a Marion High School Class of ’91 ring Friday, her first thought was that it looked just like her son’s.
It was.
Nearly 11 inches of rain fell in Peabody over the weekend, but flooding in the city could have been far worse without watershed dams nearby to protect it, said Lewis Unruh a Doyle Creek Watershed board member.
“Where I’m at, we had nine inches of rain in a 32-hour period,” he said. “Peabody would’ve flooded much worse if these structures weren’t holding back a bunch of water.”
Many of Marion Reservoir’s trees may survive standing in floodwater, but some could die if conditions don’t dry out soon enough.
It depends on the species of tree.
The Saturday death of a Ramona man has been ruled a suicide by the coroner and the sheriff’s office.
According to a press release from sheriff Rob Craft, deputies were summoned about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after family members, concerned that he was still in his room at that time of day, entered the room and discovered 19-year-old Troy Michael Allen Jones dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
St. Luke Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey will serve on the board for a planned osteopathic medical school in Wichita.
Kansas Health Science Center is a private, nonprofit institution with a goal of increasing access to medical education and addressing a growing need for physicians.
After a brief start last week, the wheat harvest has been stalled by heavy weekend rains.
The Cooperative Grain and Supply elevator at Marion received its first two loads of wheat on Friday.
A dog bite victim, her mother, and the dog owners’ insurance company have reached an $18,250 settlement agreement after a 5-year-old girl was bitten on the face in October.
Pauline Tolessa and her mother, Sarah Tolessa Sukessa, filed a petition June 18 in district court asking a judge to approve an $18,250 settlement agreement between them and Michael and Jenile Taylors’ insurance company.
Work started last week on heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements for Marion High School, which was installed in 1981.
“We knew it would happen eventually,” school superintendent Aaron Homburg said. “Those things only work so long.”
A laundry list of new spending that would raise city property taxes by 9.8 mills will have to be trimmed to fit with the state’s tax lid, city council members were told Monday.
Property taxes account for less than half the city’s budget, with 19% from sales tax and 41% from utilities and fees.
County commissioners heard pitches for increased spending on legal matters Monday, including a proposal to add private guards in courtrooms and to give the county attorney a $10,000-a-year raise.
Instead of bailiffs, chief judge Mike Powers is looking to hire part-time guards to provide security in Marion’s courtroom — the only courtroom in his four-county district that has no security.
It wouldn’t be a county commission meeting without heated discussion of wind farms and roads.
Monday, the topics combined when Enel Green Power’s David Mueller presented letters from 26 of Enel’s Diamond Vista wind farm property owners asking the county to fire the firm overseeing Enel’s compliance with road reconstruction standards.
County
Fireworks can be used on Lakeshore Dr. at the county lake, but aren’t allowed at Marion Reservoir.
Services for Richard “Dick” Bredemeier, 87, who died Friday, remained pending at press time.
Graveside services for Salem Home resident Elma F. David, 93, who died June 22, will be 10 a.m. June 25 at Durham Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Brad Penn will officiate.
Born Feb. 4, 1926, to Jacob and Leah (Lorenz) David northwest of Durham, she is survived by sister-in-law Alvina David and niece Linda David both of Florida.
Services for Wilma Everett, 91, Marion, who died June 18 at St. Luke Living Center, were Monday.
Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Newton, to Homer and Esther Motter, she graduated from Whitewater High School and married Phillip Everett on Feb. 18, 1946, in Cottonwood Falls.
Services for Helen V. Fadenrecht, 96, who died June 2 at Salem Home, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
Burial will be an hour earlier at the church cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Services for John Meyer, 81, Herington, who died Tuesday, remained pending at press time.
IN MEMORIAM: Catherine Hein
IN MEMORIAM: Clyde Larsen
IN MEMORIAM: William Siebert
Back when conservatives were more than a pack of Bible-thumpin’, gun-totin’, anti-immigrant, anti-abortionists — and brains weren’t held in the same regard as tonsils and appendixes — bright folks like a guy named Roy Ash had an interesting idea on how to prevent bureaucracy from taking over the world.
Roy was your basic pencil-necked geek. He started out as bill collector, learned finance and aviation as an Army Air Corps bean-counter, went on to work for reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, and ended up helping found a company that made most of the spacesuits for America’s race to the moon.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A transgendered tree?
CALENDAR: Calendar of events
CORRECTIONS: Corrections and clarifications
A dog running free and uncared for in Florence drew the attention of Natasha Craig three months ago. She is an animal lover and cannot stand to see a dog suffer.
She said the dog was almost skin and bones and had lost much of his hair.
Nearly 30 parents and children turned out to Marion County Lake on Saturday during the fifth annual kids’ catfish day.
The event is meant to be an electronic device-free family day, organizer Shannon Allen said.
Marion resident Dean Armstrong, whose brother Neil was the first man to walk on the moon 50 years ago, will speak Sunday afternoon at Marion Community Center.
Dean Armstrong is a longtime resident of Marion, living at the county lake since 2006 and in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.
Family members are requesting a card shower for Harlow Warneke’s 95th birthday July 1.
Born in White City to William and Lydia (Lawrenz) Warneke, he grew up on his family’s farm there but has lived in Marion most of his adult life.
The reception set for Sunday at St. Luke Living Center to celebrate Patricia Oller’s 90th birthday has been postponed until a later date.
County commissioner candidate Trayce Warner updated Marion County Democrats on her campaign when party members met June 15 at Peabody Township Library.
Eileen Sieger presided over a business meeting and welcomed her son-in-law and daughter, Jesse and Lesley Sieger Walls.
An art show through July 6 at Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum Immigrant House will include work from a quartet of local artists.
Quilted fabrics from Ruth Goertzen, watercolor paintings from Carol Eck and Darlene Schroeder, and acrylic painting and photographs from Fern Bartel will be featured.
After cancellation June 15 of this year’s Symphony in the Flint Hills, the organization has announced it will offer first access for 2019 ticket holders to purchase tickets for the 2020 event June 13, 2020.
SENIOR CENTER: Seniors hear about trip to Ireland,
Marion Senior Center menu
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
MEMORIES IN FOCUS: The dog days of photography
Most everyone in Marion knows Robin Nelson’s familiar and friendly face.
Her enjoyment of people leads her to volunteer at Marion Senior Center up to five times a week.
For the third time this year, Marion Senior Center is without a cook.
For unknown reasons, temporary cook CJ Vanderzanden quit Tuesday.