UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Algae warning lifted for county lake

    A blue-green algae warning at Marion County Lake was lifted after 14 weeks, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The lake was not converted to a watch status.

HEADLINES

  • Two from out of state killed in head-on collision

    Both the driver and a passenger in a van that hit a semi head-on a mile west of the US-50/77 roundabout at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday were killed while the driver of the semi escaped with minor injuries. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cecil Gill Jr., 84, Hazel Crest, Illinois, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan westbound on US-50 but on the eastbound shoulder and lane of the roadway.

  • Sole survivor of crash stranded in Marion

    The sole survivor of a tragic head-on collision that claimed the lives of Cecil Gill Jr., 84, and Dwayne J. Scott, 20, this past week has been stranded in Marion — unable to retrieve anything but his medication from the cab of the semi he was driving as authorities investigate. Worse still, Kevin Thompson, 57, also faces a possible $35,000 bill for towing and recovery. And his $65,000 cargo of nut butter is in danger of spoiling.

  • Couple sues over wind farm lease

    A couple who bought a home east of Aulne last year filed a lawsuit Oct. 9 against the property sellers and the title company they claim failed to disclose an Expedition Wind Farm lease on the property. The title company and the seller say the lawsuit is frivolous and allege a lawyer for the couple sent them a letter attempting to extort $15,000.

  • Statistics no way to 'rate' city's police departments

    Sexual battery and many other intimidation crimes are not listed in Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual crime index — an omission that law enforcement in Marion County say makes it difficult to get an accurate picture of crime in their towns. “There are certain things I wish were in there that aren’t,” said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “I wish things like simple battery and that showed up, especially if they’re domestic violence.”

  • City council, mayor candidates speak on issues

    Two Marion residents are running for mayor and three for city council positions in the Nov. 5 general election. Here’s a look at the candidates, their stances, and the reasons they chose to run. Mayoral election

  • Residents of Limestone Rd. say it's unsafe, want it repaired

    Limestone Rd. in northern Marion County is blacktopped from 290th to Tampa, but a four-mile stretch that meets up with Dickinson County north of Tampa is not. It is muddy when wet and dusty when dry. The road continues north to K-4 under a different name.

OTHER NEWS

  • Former owners bid on Hillsboro hospital

    Officers of a company that went into bankruptcy while running Hillsboros Community Hospital now run a firm that has submitted a $6.9 million bid to buy it back — for much less than the $9.8 million mortgage through Bank of Hays. Larry Arthur, Jim Shaffer, Trent Skaggs, and Dennis Davis, officers of Rural Hospital Group Consolidated, which formed in 2017, previously ran Rural Community Hospitals of America, the firm that managed Hillsboro’s hospital before it was taken over by a receiver that filed for bankruptcy.

  • Wind farm legal bills mounting

    Marion County has spent $22,725 in attorney’s fees related to Expedition Wind, and county commissioners have voted to hire yet another lawyer to help negotiate a contract with the wind farm company planning to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county. Talks between the county and Expedition Wind have been taking place out of the public eye, through letters sent between attorneys for the wind farm and county counselor Brad Jantz.

  • Centre board considers building project

    Centre’s school board is working on plans to build an addition to the north side of the music room at Centre school that would include a weight room and two locker rooms, bathrooms, and a concession stand for the football field. The school board is working with Gravity Works of El Dorado to design the project. Details are still being worked out.

  • Driver ejected from rear window of vehicle in crash

    Life took a dangerous turn for Ethan W. Campbell, 27, Newton, when he was ejected from the rear window of his vehicle this past week after being rear-ended by a semi on K-15 near 130th Rd. Campbell was southbound, turning into a driveway in his 1993 Chevrolet C1500 at 3:32 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Freightliner driven by Martin K. Melton, 54, Grain Valley, Missouri, hit the truck.

  • Annual toy run slated for Nov. 2

    The 26th annual Marion County Toy Run will be Nov. 2. The event has become a major benefactor for underprivileged children of Marion County. Each participant is asked to donate a new toy as his or her entry fee. These toys, as well as donations and money raised at an auction and chili feed after the toy run, are donated to community Christmas Trees, area ministerial organizations, and Marion County Food Bank, as well as county children’s service organizations to provide a better holiday season for many kids.

  • Durham's seniors lose meeting place

    The July 4 flood in Durham destroyed the community center, and it is still awaiting repairs. Lila Unruh, president of Durham’s senior citizen organization, said they lost two stoves and two refrigerators and have no means to replace them. They haven’t met since.

  • Marion County students to receive state academic honors

    Marion County’s students are being awarded scholarships and recognized for their academic achievements. Hillsboro’s Matthew Denholm, as well as Emily Meier and Madeline Meier of Goessel were among 170 students to receive $1,000 Kansas State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarships, which were presented Sept. 7 at K-State’s home football game.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Answering our ballot-casting call

    Elections are a lot like British movies — an abundance of intriguing plot twists with endings that often are less than satisfying. The cast for our local electoral drama this fall is big enough to allow for multiple dramatic themes.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A committee of cousins

PEOPLE

  • Alternative gift market gives back on local scale

    Marion’s eighth annual alternative gift market Nov. 2 is part of an international charity, but a portion of the money raised finds its way back home, executive director Surinder Moore said. “It’s a way for them to give back and support a local nonprofit,” she said. “For three or four years, we’ve supported the Marion County Food Bank.”

  • Bredemeier family has 66th reunion

    The 66th annual Bredemeier family reunion was Sept. 29 in the Santa Fe Room at Marion City Library. The youngest member in attendance was Sarah Georgiou. The oldest was Ray Peirce.

  • Bed and breakfast announces opening

    Chase County Chamber members are invited to a ribbon cutting and grand opening at noon Friday at Spring Street Retreat bed and breakfast in Cottonwood Falls. The bed and breakfast at 371 Spring St. will have a tea tasting for visitors.

  • Downloadable books available at Marion library

    Patrons of Marion City Library can now download thousands of free ebooks and audiobooks with their library card. OverDrive ebooks and audiobooks can be accessed on computers or on most digital devices.

  • Pet cat missing after Lincolnville Octoberfest

    Eight-year-old Kaitlyn Kidd of Lost Springs is still looking for her gray cat, Lexie, one-and-a-half weeks after it got away from her during Lincolnville’s Octoberfest and ran up a tree in the park. Kaitlyn had been planning to show her cat in the pet show.

  • Lifelong Learning focuses on ministering to Mormans

    Pastoral couple Jason and Nicole Quiring of Greenhouse Community Church in Salt Lake City will present information at Friday’s Lifelong Learning session at Tabor College about the Latter Day Saints and will share the challenges and rewards of living in a Mormon community. The young couple was instrumental in starting the church in 2013. It is located in Saratoga Springs, a youthful community with a median age of 20. In the past two years, the congregation has begun a youth sports camp and vacation Bible school.

  • Medicaid expansion topic of upcoming talk

    Sheldon Weisgrau, senior policy advisor at Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, will discuss possible Medicaid expansion at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Marion Community Center. Weisgrau will share information about planned legislation in Kansas to expand Medicaid, which Kansas calls KanCare.

  • HAPPY HUSTLERS:

    Happy Hustlers 4-H club

  • GOESSEL GOAL-GETTERS:

    Goessel Goal-Getters 4-H club

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Seniors celebrate birthdays, Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Hope springs eternal for Central Park landmark

SENIOR LIVING

  • Peabody Senior Center restored from flood damage in July

    Peabody seniors who frequent Peabody Senior Center are enjoying a renovated facility for socializing and eating noon meals. The renovation was required after a big thunderstorm early on the morning of July 22 caused flooding in Peabody.

  • Painting provides connection for mother, daughter

    When senior Beverly Dawn heard a painting class was available Saturday in Peabody, she knew she wanted to participate. “It was on my bucket list,” she said. “One thing I wanted to do was get some painting classes.”

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Maroon and gold prevails in Marion County matchup

    Teams with very different goals met on a freezing Friday night in Hillsboro in a battle between the Trojans and the Warriors for supremacy in Marion County’s Class 1A football. While 4-2 Hillsboro was looking to keep rolling after putting up at least 30 points in its last two games. Marion was working to snap a three-game losing streak.

  • New director hopes to rebuild Marion's band

    Marion school district’s band director Steven Glover wants his students to know he isn’t going anywhere — and they should give the band another try. The 25-year instructor hopes his commitment to the band will defeat negative attitudes that have been caused by staff high turnover.

  • Centre runs over Wakefield 50-0

    In their second district game of the season, in front of a homecoming crowd, the Centre Cougars handily put away Wakefield, 50-0. The game was called at halftime because of the 45-point mercy rule. Fullback Jensen Riffel dominated Centre’s play, scoring six running touchdowns. He had seven carries for 145 of Centre’s 227 rushing yards and had 13 tackles.

  • Marion volleyball goes 2-1 to close regular season

    Marion volleyball finished its regular season in fitting fashion, defeating Peabody-Burns during Tuesday night’s quad meet at Berean Academy. Marion took the match in straight sets, beating its southern neighbor 25-14, 25-19.

MORE…

