For the 10th consecutive week, Marion County tourism is being challenged by blue-green algae advisories.
The county’s bodies of water switched places on this week’s list of state advisories, issued Thursday.
Brooks Beeton, a Shawmar Oil employee, was out checking gas and oil pumps Saturday when he heard someone yelling and saw him waving his hands from the ditch.
When he stopped, he was surprised to find his Lincolnville neighbor, 75-year-old David Schneider Sr.
Monte Magathan probably thought that Marion had weathered the worst of the storms.
At 5 p.m. Thursday he drove home under clear skies over dry ground, unaware that a decision to release water from Marion County Reservoir would force him to grab what he could in the middle of the night and run.
Last week’s flooding hit Durham and its Main St. businesses hard. A beloved local eatery will likely close.
Main St. Café owners Linda and Wendell Wedel said the decision to shut the doors is tough.
Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for development of a wind farm, but took no action on a development plan submitted by the company Monday.
Audience members had been told earlier there would be no public comment at Monday’s meeting because meetings were earlier held for people to voice their opinions.
A marijuana extract believed to have multiple medical uses has shown up at several retailers in the county in recent months.
A year ago, Kansas legislators voted to remove cannabidiol with no THC — the marijuana component that produces a “high” in users — from the state’s definition of marijuana.
Marion’s Historic Elgin Hotel will add fine dining to its offerings before the end of the year.
Co-owner Tammy Ensey said work to renovate a 1,200 sq. ft. space at the northwest corner of the first floor into a dining room is already underway. An outdoor patio is part of the plan as well. The dining area is planned for 65 people and the patio for another 16.
Although the east bank of Luta Creek continues to fall away from Elm St., the city is waiting to repair it because the project would be ineligible for a federal grant if even emergency repairs are attempted.
Several feet of soil have visibly fallen away since the first collapse was noted in May and sand bags were placed around a source of the decay.
A clash over gay marriage and clergy is leading a local United Methodist Church to begin withdrawing from the denomination.
The General Conference, the global tier of the United Methodist Church, in February voted that homosexuality is not compatible with church teachings. Thus, homosexuals cannot be ordained as ministers and same-sex marriages cannot be performed in United Methodist churches.
Marion’s streetscape project uncovered an unwelcome discovery when two 400-gallon gas tanks were unearthed at 1st and Main Sts.
As a sidewalk on the east side of the intersection was excavated, the two circa-1930s tanks were struck.
Engineers of Eagle Communications Inc. are struggling with a barrage of problems that have caused sporadic and slow phone and Internet service in parts of Marion.
Travis Kohlrus, vice president of broadband for the company, said no specific hardware failure has been pinpointed. Eagle is troubleshooting the system.
An autopsy report for a Eudora angler found dead at Marion Reservoir last week will take six to eight weeks to complete.
According to coroner JoAnn Knaak, the body of Steve Meyer, 46, was sent to Topeka for autopsy, and toxicology results will take several weeks to complete.
Peabody’s Fourth Fest got off to a slow start Thursday, but a sell-out crowd gathered for the fireworks.
Fourth Fest committee member Jay Gfeller said they sold out of all 4,200 buttons between 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Residents in the 200 block of S. Ash St. in Hillsboro might want to look thrice when backing out of their driveways.
Resident Carroll J. Perry, 41, was backing out of his driveway in his 2009 Ford Escape at 4:35 p.m. July 1, and Bryce G. Rader, 16, was backing out of his driveway in a 2018 Ford Fusion owned by Jennifer L. Rader, when the vehicles hit one another in the middle of S. Ash St.
Ramona’s Independence Day celebration Saturday offered plenty of activities all day, but Herington resident Nick Gonzalez said he enjoyed relaxing in the shade of Ramona’s post office.
“I don’t like to be in the sun,” he said. “We sat over by the bank for three or four years, but there wasn’t any shade.”
A memorial service for former Marion instrumental music teacher Conrad “Connie” Steinel, 92, who died June 28 at his home in Emporia, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Emporia.
Born July 15, 1926, in Clarkdale, Arizona, to Philemon Clarence and Marie (Schmidt) Steinel, he married Lois Josephine Danielson on Oct. 7, 1949, in Lindsborg.
Hundreds of acres of farmland were flooded Thursday after intense thunderstorms dumped up to 7½ inches on northern Marion County. Durham’s main street was swamped by up to a reported 50 inches of water and Marion Reservoir swelled to record levels above its capacity, forcing release of water that led to flooding downstream.
Alan and Neal Hett of Marion had 200 acres of wheat standing in flood water after Thursday’s rain, and at least 100 acres were underwater.
Ron Jirak, owner of Jirak Produce, has been battling inclement weather all spring, and recent rains have flooded many of his tomato plants, forcing him to abandon them.
A wet, cold spring set the harvest season back three weeks. Located along Mud Creek in northern Marion County, his farms received 8 to 10 inches of rain Thursday.
Marion’s proposed 2020 city budget has no change in the estimated tax rate, city administrator Roger Holter said Monday.
An increase in property appraisals adds $186,382 more to the budget as the assessed valuation is $10,165,224, compared to $9,927,074 for 2019.
A formal agreement is being ironed out between the city and Verizon Wireless after the cell phone company asked to delay a hearing on a new cell phone tower planned for Commercial and Forest Sts.
City attorney Susan Robson brought a draft of the agreement for commissioners to review during their July 1 meeting.
Change is in the books for Florence, which voted to switch accounting firms for auditing services after more than a decade at a special council meeting Monday.
The city has been using the services of accountant Vonda Brecheisen of Knudsen, Monroe and Company for 15 years.
A public forum is planned at the start of this month’s meeting of the board of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton.
Amid a flood of good deeds washing up in the wake of high water over the Fourth of July weekend were troubling pieces of debris hinting of serious lapses in county emergency procedures.
As usual, firefighters were models of preparedness and sacrifice. After monitoring roadways and assisting motorists and others in their own communities, volunteers from Peabody, Lincolnville, and elsewhere took time out of their own holiday weekends to travel to the other side of the county to help relief efforts in Durham — not just once but seemingly every day throughout the weekend.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Running through the pasture
Elaine McAllister loves being a grandmother so much, she is releasing a book of ideas to engage and share with grandchildren.
“Celebrate Grandparenting” is McAllister’s debut book.
Tony Schafers has been a fixture in Marion for more than 65 years with the success of Tony’s Plumbing.
His grandson is continuing the Schafers tradition as he takes over the business.
Emily Kannady, a delegate to the June 2019 P.E.O. state convention, talked to P.E.O. Chapter DB about her experiences at the convention when the group met June 17 in the Santa Fe Room of the Marion Library.
The great-granddaughter and great-great-granddaughter of Hattie Briggs, one of the original founders of P.E.O., presented a session at the convention, Kannady said.
Agent Jayson Hanschu of Hillsboro has been named an “all American” agent by American Family Insurance Group of Madison, Wisconsin. Hanschu, an agent with American Family for nearly 20 years, was honored for sales and customer satisfaction.
SENIOR CENTER: Tax money helps improve lot
Menu
WEDDING: Hett, Bliss
BIRTH: Viviana Bustos
CALENDAR: Upcoming events
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago
MEMORIES IN FOCUS: It took a community to thresh a field
In a dramatic comeback, Marion County’s Cottonwood Valley League team pummeled previously unbeaten Abilene to claim an 18-and-younger Senior Babe Ruth district title this weekend in Haven.
The Marion County / CVL team entered the tournament with a regular season record of 9-3 and opened with a tough 8-5 loss Friday to Hesston but fought its way back to the championship game, defeating Haven, 16-7, and then avenging its opening-round loss to Hesston, 6-5, in a thrilling, come-from-behind, walk-off victory.
Centre superintendent Susan Beeson was among 17 state educators graduating last month from a year-long business operations leadership development program.
The program, sponsored by the Kansas Association of School Boards, included sessions on facilities, technology, finances, procurement, security, risk management, and human resources.