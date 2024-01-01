HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Humans weren't the only ones waving from floats Saturday at Olod Settlers Day in Marion.
After the Old Settlers parade, kids competed in sprints and other games in Central Park.
One of Rex Savage's cattle at Mud Creek Cattle Co. pokes its head through a fence after enjoying a lunch of ground corn.
Despite being heavily defended, Marion's Lane Smith was able to pull down a touchdown pass from Carson Krause in the second half Friday against Sedgwick.
