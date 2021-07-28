HEADLINES

  • Buffer could become 2nd dollar store

    Marion plans to sell a vacant lot at 800 N. Roosevelt St. — platted as a reserve area, not to sold but to be used as a buffer and for utility easements and drainage — to a company planning to build another dollar store half a mile from Dollar General. When the city announced a coming Dollar General store in 2015, it said no competitors would be allowed in the industrial park, but legal documents do not appear to make that agreement enforceable.

  • Thousands turn out to buy pieces of history

    Glen Litke watched as the auctioneers’ van moved quickly down the rows of tractors, steam engines, and tools his father, Virgil Litke, spent a lifetime collecting. He tries to think about tractors bought by young bidders eager to work on a classic.

  • Lawyer in 10th delay of molestation trial could be disbarred

    A lawyer in a 2017 district court case delayed June 23 for the 10th time might be disbarred, in part because he was found to have repeatedly delayed other trials. Jerry Thouvenell was charged in February 2017 with 12 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children and one count of battery. The alleged crimes spanned from Jan. 1, 2012, to Aug. 8, 2016.

  • Angry encounter with anglers leads to wreck

    A Peabody man angry at people fishing off a bridge on 70th Rd. east of Quail Creek Rd. crashed into two cars at 7:05 p.m. July 8. According to deputy Kaylan Miles’ accident report, Randy M. Eitzen, 61, Peabody, said he attempted to drive his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado between two parked cars, then backed up and attempted to go the opposite direction.

  • Bales rekindle after 7-hour blaze

    Burning hay is so tough to put out firefighters often don’t bother. They roll burning bales into a field where they won’t do damage and let them burn, Marion department chief Chris Killough said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Residency mandate rejected

    A charter ordinance to allow Marion to hire officials who live outside the city’s limits passed Monday when city council members voted 4 to 1 in favor. City councilman Ruth Herbel cast the lone vote against the ordinance. Councilmen Susan Gray, Jerry Kline, Chris Costello, and mayor David Mayfield voted in favor.

  • Bluegrass festival returns

    The 13th annual Bluegrass at the Lake festival, back this year after a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19, will offer music, food, a silent auction, and a chance to mingle with others. “This year we have nine bands between Friday and Saturday,” lake superintendent Isaac Hett said.

  • Patriots group part of interview series

    Iola resident Virginia Macha gave a talk about her “American Made: Telling Our Story” project during a Proud Patriots meeting Sunday at Marion County Lake hall. Macha, who was elected vice-chair to the Kansas Republican Party in 2019, is touring the state and interviewing people to learn their life stories. She will air the interviews at a state fair booth. So far, she has interviewed 50 people.

  • Charges sought after fist fight

    A July 14 fist fight in the 100 block of Eastmoor Dr. has led Marion police to recommend that charges of disorderly conduct be lodged against two people, both 18 or older. “A report has been sent to the county attorney for review,” police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “I will not be releasing names of individuals or suspects unless charged or arrested.”

  • County urged to tie up loose ends

    County counsel Brad Jantz reminded commissioners Monday that they have a great deal of unfinished business that need to be tied up. Jantz said commissioners hadn’t finished developing a land bank, feedlots and solar power need to be addressed, tax sale procedures need to be revisited, and the county needs to update its employee manual.

  • Pilsen parishioners invited to Kapaun funeral

    Invitations to Father Emil Kapaun’s funeral have been arriving in the mailboxes of parishioners of St. John Nepomucene, his home church in Pilsen. The gesture from the Wichita Catholic Diocese is meant to let residents of his hometown know they are welcome at vigil services and a funeral Mass set Sept. 28 and 29 in Wichita’s Hartman Arena.

  • Presbyterians celebrate 150 years of services

    A dozen settlers helped each other over a fallen cottonwood to reach a log cabin where the first Sunday meeting of Marion Presbyterian Church took place on Aug. 8, 1866. Those early residents banded together to build the stone structure at 610 Lawrence St. that became the city’s first church.

AUTO

  • Repair business, prices both on the rise

    As COVID-19 restrictions open up and many people might travel more, prices of some auto supplies are increasing and some are getting harder to get. David Leith, owner of Leith Service in Marion, said tires have not necessarily been difficult to get in, but prices are shooting up.

  • Roadkill patrols carry off carrion

    Vultures and coyotes can’t clean up everything. The Kansas Department of Transportation gets two to three calls every other week about road kill on highways.

  • Making a wreck of things: Mechanics recount their most interesting accidents

    Comedy is tragedy plus time, and wrecking a car in a bizarre way can turn into a funny story. Barry Allen, mechanic at Webster Auto Service Inc. in Marion, could recall the strangest damage he has been asked to tackle.

DEATHS

  • Carole Bredemeier

    No services are planned for Carole Andrea Bredemeier, who died May 30 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. She was born June 25, 1943, in Waltham, Massachusetts. She grew up there and later moved to Colorado Springs, where she worked at Drake Paper Supply for 10 years and American Electric Co. for 10 years.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ray and Denice Bina

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Esther Funk

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Edward Hein

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marie Navrat

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Rich' Schlehuber

DOCKET

FAIR

OPINION

  • A dose of reality

    A quick trip to downstate Illinois this week provided new evidence that what goes around comes around. After 25 years as a journalism professor and 20 more as an editor at a metropolitan daily (with a few double-dips as an administrator and Internet entrepreneur), it’s time to start Career No. 3 back where it all began — in a town where I was born and grew up, at a newspaper I first invested in as a silent, unpaid partner 23 years ago.

  • Our future's for sale

    What seems like great news may not always be. While its fine to welcome new dollar stores to town, it’s clear city officials repeatedly failed to do their due diligence in presenting the issue to the public. The first hint that a deal was in the works came from an agenda and packet emailed late Friday to a handful of citizens who requested it. The packet didn’t disclose that dollar stores were involved and never made its way onto the main upcoming-meeting link on the city’s website, where a previous meeting’s agenda and packet still languish.

  • Resident evil

    Nine years ago, when Marion’s city treasurer unwittingly was trotted out as poster child for eliminating residency requirements for city officers, Keith Collett, then city attorney, offered this assessment: “The best people will want to move to this community anyway.”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Great expectations

PEOPLE

  • Lemonade benefits ALS research

    Avery Branson, 7, was joined by Addison and Emerson Hardy, both 6, in selling homemade strawberry lemonade to raise money for ALS research and treatment Friday. The lemonade had strawberries and sliced lemons added, served in pink cups with foam butterfly stickers. Donations went into a jar turned upside-down on the table.

  • 103rd annual Hett reunion set

    The 103rd annual Hett reunion will be Aug. 8 at the Marion County Lake Hall. The meal will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a business meeting to follow. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. Drinks will be provided.

  • Burdick celebration set

    Theme for this year’s Burdick Labor Day weekend celebration will be Sunny Days on the Santa Fe Trail. Events will start at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 with a church service led by pastor Sue Talbot of Burdick United Methodist Church on the town’s tennis courts. Rolls and coffee compliments of the Council of Clubs will be served at the town fire station afterwards. More information is available from Andy Carlson at (785) 466-6571.

  • Blood donors could win trip

    In addition to receiving a four-month introductory Apple Music subscription, people donating blood this month could win a four-day trip for two to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Sept. 2 to 5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Blood drives will be 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St., Goessel, and 12:15 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Parkview Mennonite Church, 610 S. Main St., Hillsboro.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

MORE…

