Kindergartners hold American flags during a grand finale, "God Bless America," Friday during Centre's Veterans Day program. They are, from left, Grace Klenda, Oliver Kuhn, and Henlee Klenda.



Marion High School graduate and jazz musician Mike Steinel plays along with MHS band students Friday. Steinel presented copies of his instructional book, "Instrumental Elements of Jazz," to band students.



Jo March (played by Alyera Koehn) and Professor Bhaer (played by Jaxon Salsbury) close out Marion High School's "Little Women" musical Saturday night with a romantic umbrella moment. Jo March (played by Alyera Koehn) and Professor Bhaer (played by Jaxon Salsbury) close out Marion High School's "Little Women" musical Saturday night with a romantic umbrella moment.