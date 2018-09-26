HEADLINES

  • Townships seek road meeting

    Liberty Township road and bridge representative Linda Peters appeared at Monday’s county commission to address the county’s road situation. She requested an evening meeting to give township representatives opportunity to raise concerns and communicate with the Road and Bridge Department.

  • Old Settlers' Day traces its history to 1881

    Old Settlers’ Day is as rich in tradition and as filled with constant change and progress as the years past which it honors. Indeed, it is the careful blending of tradition with innovation that makes Old Settlers’ Day one of the best annual celebrations in Central Kansas. Always county-oriented, Old Settlers’ Day began Jan. 7, 1881, with a reunion for all people who settled in Marion County in the 1860s. The old settlers gathered for a basket dinner and reminiscing in Marion.

  • Florence city council extends negotiations

    Florence city council held back-to-back executive sessions at Monday evening’s meeting to discuss a lease offered by the DeForest family for use of Crystal Springs. The sessions were held for half an hour and 20 minutes, with the council, Mayor Bob Gayle, and city attorney Randy Pankratz present.

  • St. Luke Medical Clinic getting two new physicians

    Two new physicians are coming to St. Luke Hospital and clinic. Family physician Randy Whitely

  • Move over, Charlie Brown

    Charlie Brown isn’t the only one looking forward to Halloween and pumpkins. Shelby Summervill, 8, of Marion, and her family — mom, Amy, dad Tim and brother, Trent, 5 — have taken their pumpkin-growing hobby and turned it into a college education fund.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Sen. Moran promises help

    Sen. Jerry Moran promised Saturday to go to bat for a Marion veteran whose audiologist’s requests for new hearing aids have repeatedly been ignored by the Veterans Administration. Marion Assisted Living resident Don Fruechting came to Moran’s town hall meeting armed with a folder of paperwork.

  • Couple seeks help saving 1872 water mill

    Inspired by the story of Steamboat Arabia, a recovered steamboat that plied the waters of the Missouri River many years ago, Daryl and Pat Enos are planning a project to preserve the Excelsior Water Mill that sits on their home place two miles south of Marion. About four months ago, they became sole owners of the mill and adjacent elevator and decided they wanted to do something with it.

  • Beneke talks to city council

    Monday’s Marion city council meeting got off to a testy start when Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke addressed the council during public forum, then walked out dissatisfied with their response. “Stick it up your a—,” Beneke told them.

  • St. Luke Living Center scores well

    St. Luke Living Center ranked well in the latest ratings listed on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website, Nursing Home Compare. Nursing homes are given ratings of one to five stars for overall quality, health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

  • West Nile Virus case confirmed

    A case of West Nile Virus was confirmed in a horse in Marion County in the past few weeks. Veterinarians in Marion and Hillsboro said they had not seen any cases, but Hillsboro Veterinary Clinic said one man had talked about his horse showing WNV symptoms and had taken his horse to a clinic in Wichita.

  • Poker Run planned Oct. 13

    Amber Gwinup-Long, a Peabody-Burns alumnus, is planning the eighth annual Turtle Crawl Poker Run in Cushing, Oklahoma, Oct. 13 in honor of her 6-year-old nephew who was born with non-ketotic hyperglycinemia. His mother, Charity, is also an alumnus. Gwinup-Long can be contacted at (316) 303-5831 for more information.

  • Screening available

    Children through five years of age will be screened from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 9 at Centre school. There is no charge for screening. Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development will be checked, along with vision and hearing.

DEATHS

  • Sharon Stinson

    Services for Sharon K. Stinson, 72, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. Interment will be in Claney Cemetery, rural Marion. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mark D. Bishop

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Earline Magathan

DOCKET

OPINION

  • And the stink goes on

    Walk up and down Main St. and count the number of portable signs you see on city sidewalks detailing today’s specials at various businesses. Did you know that every one of them is illegal? They’re not the only ones, either. City code appears to make no exceptions for signs advertising soup suppers, houses for sale or rent, or yard sales. There’s no special allowance for signs wishing someone a happy birthday, advocating election of a political candidate, or taking pride in a child who is a member of a sports team. If they appear on a frame anywhere along any public way, they’re illegal.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Choose to be happy

PEOPLE

  • Marion native helps feed thousands

    Debi Kreutzman is one of 20 full-time employees at Kansas Food Bank in Wichita. She is community relations manager and program director. She is a half-sister to Gene Winkler and, just like her brother, has devoted her life to service to others.

  • Club visits historic mill site

    Daryl and Pat Enos took Neo-Century club members on a guided tour Sept. 10 of the historic Enos home and mill south of Marion. Club members were treated to homemade bread and butter at the home of the late Eugene and Phyllis Enos.

  • Showing sheep is a lot of work

    The Soyez children — Calleigh, 12; Wyatt, 10; and Hitch, 9 — get up at 5:45 a.m. every morning to fulfill their responsibilities in caring for their sheep and lambs. They go through the same routine after school. “We feed the sheep before we eat,” Calleigh said.

  • Axton Hett

    Travis and Sheila Hett of Marion announce the birth of their son, Axton Bruce Hett, Sept. 5 at Newton Medical Center. He weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20.5 inches long.

  • Senior organization to celebrate anniversary

    Senior Citizens of Marion County, Inc., is celebrating its 58th anniversary Oct 18 at Marion Senior Center. The event is open to all. Registration begins at 11 a.m. A friendship meal will be at noon and the program begins at 12:45 p.m. The group will honor four county woodworkers and Jerry Keen from the Sunflower Woodworkers’ Guild in Wichita will be the speaker.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Center elects new officers, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Old Settlers' Day from 60 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Teutons ambush Marion

    Through three losses, including two consecutive, the Warrior football team’s problems have been limited. They’re certainly not offensively challenged, averaging 36 points a game to go along with nearly 300 yards.

  • Lady Cougars finish 0-3 at Herington

    Saturday proved to be another tough day for the Centre volleyball team, as they failed to advance out of pool play at an invitational tournament at Herington. After being swamped by Rural Vista, 6-25 and 7-25, they lost to Canton-Galva, 26-24, 20-25, and 15-25.

  • Centre FFA fishing derby lands big ones

    Centre FFA Chapter hosted the James Weber Memorial Fishing Derby Sept. 22 at Fr. Padilla Park in Herington. Nine fishermen participated in the derby and 42 fish were caught.

  • Centre Cougars play short game

    Centre played Hartford on the road Friday and won, 54-6. Hartford’s only touchdown came in the first quarter after Centre had jumped to a 20-0 lead.

  • Centre Cougars play short game

    Marion’s backline was active on defense at Thursday’s home quad-meet, and the results showed in the box score. The team averaged 23.8 digs per set. The solid work of the backline allowed the team to pursue more balls at the net, coach Kris Burkholder said.

  • Math tutoring available

    Retired teacher Don Molleker has volunteered to tutor Marion middle and high school math students at Marion City Library 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings, and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evenings. All students are welcome and encouraged to come to the library for help with homework. Students are asked to bring books, notes and any other items pertaining to the subject. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling the library at (620) 382-2442.

  • Centre FFA members attend conference

    Six first-year Centre FFA members attended a greenhand conference Sept. 17 in Kingman. They were Mikey Silhan, Quinten Bina, Emily Casey, Tanner Stuchlik, Kyle Peterson, and Alex Remers. Quinten placed second overall and Mikey placed sixth overall in an FFA information test.

  • Menu area schools

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP