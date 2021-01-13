HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Ambulance attendants wheel Ruth Kramer, 90, to a waiting ambulance Monday after she was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US-56 and Remington Rd.
Hoarfrost clings to a thistle Saturday morning near Marion Reservoir.
Utility workers raise and move power lines to clear way for Tom and Marlene Richards' house as it passes west on 1st St. in Hillsboro.
Players from Peabody-Burns and Herington fight for a ball during Friday's basketball game. The Warriors prevailed over the Railroaders 82-64.
