A dragonfly perches on a twig Monday morning near Marion County Lake as it takes a break from hunting. The aquatic insects swarmed in the lake's coves.



Joe and Kathy Klassen of Herbert, Saskatchewan, traveled 1,375 miles on motorcycles to meet with Loewen family members at the Pioneer Adobe House in Hillsboro. Joe is a great-grandson of Peter and Anna Loewen.