A few remaining firefighters who battled a Lincolnville house fire Monday talk after returning to their firehouse to warm up with hot soup, coffee, and cookies. The firefighters made plans to return in the evening to check the scene again.
Firefighters battle both flames and near-zero temperatures for most of a day at a house fire Monday in Lincolnville
A bird bath filled with ice and snow becomes a perfect place to feed seed to hungry birds during very cold temperatures Monday. The birds' plump, dark bodies stand out against brilliant, white snow.
A horse and two donkeys are covered with snow as they take shelter out of the wind Monday afternoon near Upland and 140th Rds.
