HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lance Thompson of McPherson steps onto a ramp at Marion Cove as his friend Rick O'Bannon, Marion, kills the boat's motor Sunday. The two were out fishing and caught walleye. Lance Thompson of McPherson steps onto a ramp at Marion Cove as his friend Rick O'Bannon, Marion, kills the boat's motor Sunday. The two were out fishing and caught walleye.



Workers with Bryant & Bryant Construction use a concrete drill to smash roadway on Main Street as work continues on revitalization. Workers with Bryant & Bryant Construction use a concrete drill to smash roadway on Main Street as work continues on revitalization.



Marion freshman Heidi Grimmett leads a pack of runners down the straightaway during the class 2A 1600 meters over the weekend at the state track meet in Wichita. She placed fifth, setting a school record with a 5:28.81 finish. Marion freshman Heidi Grimmett leads a pack of runners down the straightaway during the class 2A 1600 meters over the weekend at the state track meet in Wichita. She placed fifth, setting a school record with a 5:28.81 finish.