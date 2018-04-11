HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Sisters Linda Berger, left, and Joan Forrestal share a lighthearted moment with Historic Elgin Hotel owner Tammy Ensey, right, during high tea Saturday in the hotel ballroom. Sisters Linda Berger, left, and Joan Forrestal share a lighthearted moment with Historic Elgin Hotel owner Tammy Ensey, right, during high tea Saturday in the hotel ballroom.



Sitting on a pile of utility poles at a Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative warehouse in Hillsboro are, from left, front row, Scott Kelsey, Tim Jirak, and Sheldon Miles; back row, Brock Nieman, Lloyd Anderson, Brent Unruh, and John Stohs. Sitting on a pile of utility poles at a Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative warehouse in Hillsboro are, from left, front row, Scott Kelsey, Tim Jirak, and Sheldon Miles; back row, Brock Nieman, Lloyd Anderson, Brent Unruh, and John Stohs.



Centre's Kyle Naerebout is problem solving an electrical circuit board as part of the ag mechanics career development event April 4 at McPherson. Centre's Kyle Naerebout is problem solving an electrical circuit board as part of the ag mechanics career development event April 4 at McPherson.