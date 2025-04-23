HEADLINES

  • Embattled cop out as new allegations emerge

    As new allegations emerge, police officer Eric Watts has left the Peabody police force, a spokesman for Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards’ and Training confirmed Friday. His departure came after a

  • EMS chief quits before he starts

    Less than a week after hiring a new ambulance director, the county must begin again. Hired April 7 to be county ambulance director, Kyle Burtch withdrew his acceptance soon after, officials confirmed last week. He has not responded to an email seeking comment on turning down the position, and county officials have no specified reason.

  • Dilapidated structures targeted

    A house and a garage, a commercial building, four garages, and a shed came into the sights Monday of Marion City Council when code inspector James Masters showed council members photos of the properties and told them why the structures were dangerous. Council members signed off on a resolution to send owners notice that the city will begin a process that could result in condemnation of the properties. The resolution set Aug. 4 as a hearing at which owners must show cause why the structures should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.

  • Bar fight sentence protested

    A Marion man’s Feb. 3 sentence for a Chase County bar fight is now being challenged by his lawyer. Michael W. Sigel, Marion, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to six counts of misdemeanor battery for a Dec. 8 fight at Doghouse Saloon in Cottonwood Falls. Charges of aggravated battery and obstruction of apprehension were dismissed.

  • NEARING THE FINISH LINE:

    Legendary husband-wife team coaching their final season

OTHER NEWS

  • Despite delays, solar farms ready to shine

    It hasn’t been all blue skies for Hillsboro’s and Marion’s proposed solar farms since the cities agreed to lease the land to Kansas Power Pool in late 2023. The solar farms have faced lengthy bureaucratic roadblocks, and the opening date for the farms is now June 2026, a year and a half later than planned.

  • County accused of circumventing planning panel

    Florence resident and one-time wind farm developer Rex Savage expressed his disappointment Monday of attempts to extend a wind farm moratorium. He told commissioners that he was disappointed when he and his wife returned from a trip and read that commissioners voted to have counsel Brad Jantz draft an extension to a moratorium passed a year ago.

  • Buyers quickly snatch up property at sheriff's sale

    In a sale lasting just more than half an hour, buyers at Thursday’s tax foreclosure action picked up houses for as little as $6,000 and empty lots for as little as $150. Before the sale, 131 bidders registered to bid on 16 parcels of real estate and mineral rights.

  • Exhibit highlights works of barber turned cartoonist

    By way of framed reprints and antique violins, Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage Museum is celebrating one of the most eclectic characters in town history. Born in 1904 in Medford, Oklahoma, Ferdinand Graevs moved to Goessel at a young age. His family, unsurprisingly, were Mennonites.

DEATHS

  • Velma Funk

    Services for Velma Jean (Krehbiel) Funk, 94, who died April 11 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. April 30 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Her family will receive friends 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Joyce Ford

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Elsie Thompson

FOR THE RECORD

PEOPLE

  • Cards requested for 70th anniversary

    A card shower has been requested to celebrate Ralph and Betty Stroda’s 70th wedding anniversary. They were married April 23, 1955, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen.

  • Evening of jazz planned

    An evening of jazz featuring 2023 Peabody-Burns graduate and Wichita State music education major Alex Young, relatives, and friends is planned for 7 p.m. May 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 212 E. Division St., Peabody. Light refreshments and beverages will be available after the event, sponsored by Sunflower Theatre, which will accept donations.

  • Spring Fling on tap in Burns

    Spring Fling in Burns will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Burns Community Center. Included will be walk-through tours of Burns Community Museum in the former Burns High School. Built in 1904, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was the first consolidated grade school and high school in Kansas.

  • Tabor plans ceremony

    A reception and symbolic groundbreaking for Tabor College’s proposed Business and Entrepreneurship Center are planned for 4:30 p.m. April 30 near B and Jefferson Sts. in Hillsboro. Tabor is trying to raise $1.38 million by Jan. 14 to match a $1.3 million challenge grant from Mabee Foundation to help pay for the center.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

OPINION

  • Raising salaries or raising Cain

    A dollar is a dollar is a dollar. Or is it? It took just 52 seconds Monday night for Marion’s city council to introduce and approve an across-the-board 5% raise for all city employees.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Small thrills

SPORTS

  • Warriors, Trojans prepare for showdown

    Both Marion and Hillsboro boys won games this week in preparation for their showdown next Tuesday in Hillsboro. Marion

  • Warriors win Tim Griffin Relays at Cottonwood Falls

    Marion’s boys and girls teams placed first out of 11 schools Thursday at the Tim Griffin Relays at Chase County. Brian Nguyen won first in the javelin and placed second in the discus.

  • Hillsboro 5th in golf

    Hillsboro golf placed fifth out of nine teams Monday at the Sterling Invitational. Individually, Lincoln Wichert placed sixth, and Braxton Hiebert placed 10th. Nathan Hill tied for 35th, and Ben Werner tied for 38th. Jake Sibayan and Peyton Miller placed 49th and 50th.

MORE…

