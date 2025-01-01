HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A huge truck decked out in lights and pulling Christmas figures marks the beginning of the end of Saturday's Holly Jolly Christmas parade in downtown Marion. It was followed by a horse and buggy carrying Santa Claus to greet children at Central Park.



Krystal Sherrill with Ampride, left, and volunteer Trish Black prepare free Thanksgiving meals Thursday at the Hillsboro Ampride store.



Central Park's nearly 100-year-old Mitchell Whirl merry-go-round should be repaired and reinstalled by spring, Marion city administrator Brian Wells said Tuesday. In this 1998 photo, members of Marion High School's class of 1943 relive the merry-go-round's joy.