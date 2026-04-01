BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
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A sixth-grade student at Hillsboro Middle / High School died of an apparent suicide Wednesday evening.
Out of concern for the family, the student and family and factors that may have motivated the death are not being identified at this time.
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Special needs lead to a special business
By JUDD WEIL
Staff writer
Roman Dimattia loves to swing, jump, and be outside.
He is nearly 4, attends preschool in Marion, and communicates using a Tobii Dynavox eye-gaze device that allows him to “speak essentially with his eyes,” his mother, Lexie Dimattia, said.
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A Marion man died Monday morning after a crash west of Strong City that authorities say followed a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Emergency crews were called at 6:25 a.m. to Middle Creek Rd. near Elmdale for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was on fire, according to the Chase County sheriff’s office.
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An Emporia man was killed in a head-on collision of his pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck early Thursday on US-56 east of Remington Rd. / K-256.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:57 a.m. when a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gregory S. Campbell, 32, Emporia, crossed US-56’s centerline and struck an eastbound semi head-on.
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Police say there is little they can do beyond documenting that a Hillsboro man was a victim of identity theft involving a fraudulent student loan .
Lewis Settle reported the case March 17, according to a Hillsboro Police Department offense report.
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A packed public forum Monday prompted Marion County commissioners to step back from a proposed ban on ballast systems and wake-enhanced boating, citing uncertainty and a need for better understanding before taking action.
“The facts just don’t support a total ban,” lake resident Staci Janzen said.
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Aahs Spas is expanding with a new showroom and outdoor living design center in the former Don’s Heating and Air building in Hillsboro.
The project is aimed at keeping more business local while growing his company’s presence in the community, Aahs Spas owner Chuck Maltbie said.
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A series of grants is helping Lincolnville Fire Department upgrade equipment, improve firefighter safety, and strengthen emergency response across Marion County.
In the past year, Lincolnville secured five grants totaling $39,093, fire chief Lester Kaiser said.
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Services for David Plett, who died March 23, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Relatives will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church.
Born Dec. 11, 1927, to Cornelius and Katharina (Reimer) Plett in Nickolaipol, Turkestan, he and his family migrated to Canada in 1929. He graduated from high school in Yarrow, British Columbia, and moved to his uncle’s farm near Freeman, South Dakota, where he met and on June 5, 1951, married Elvira Kroeker at the Silverlake Mennonite Brethren Church.
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Easter and politics — two things that probably shouldn’t be considered at the same time. Or should they?
One of the great myths circulating these days is that America was founded as a Christian nation. Not only did our founding fathers want there to be absolute separation of church and state, but also one of the most important of them — Thomas Jefferson — had beliefs that many might find troubling.
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ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Writer's writing
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AMERICA AT 250: Great leaders succeed by choosing who else leads
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Barbecue and storytelling will share the stage at 7 p.m. April 18 in Peabody when Ron Wilson brings cowboy poetry and rural storytelling to the community.
Porcupine Tea Company and Mercantile will serve barbecue cowboy dinners across the street from Peabody Township Library beginning at 6 p.m., setting the tone for an evening rooted in Kansas history and culture.
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The family of Marion native Gene Elvin Stafford is asking for cards and well-wishes on his 100th birthday April 13.
Born in Marion to Linzie and Hazel Stafford, he grew up on a dairy farm here, graduated from Marion High School in 1946, and married Ramona Arlene Pearson in 1949.
Goessel Community Foundation awarded seven grants totaling $13,520 at its annual spring celebration Saturday.
Recipients include:
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Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are being encouraged to participate in a kindergarten open house 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 10 at Centre School.
A preschool open house also is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day for children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31.
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A cycling event blending music, conservation, and rural scenery will return Saturday.
Flint Hills Counterpoint’s Musical Bike Adventure will start at the group’s home base near Peabody.
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MEMORIES: 10,
20,
30,
40,
50,
60,
70,
110,
150 years ago
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Marion will compete in a variety of spring sports this year, returning to softball along with golf, track and field, and baseball and, with its Sports and Aquatics Center, leading a joint team of competitors from four schools.
Swimming
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Hillsboro will field tennis, track and field, baseball, and softball teams this spring.
Track
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Centre returns two letter winners, junior Micah Carlson and sophomore Jaycee Stika, and four others on its track and field team.
“Our numbers are not large, so competing for team titles will be nearly impossible, but we seek to see daily and weekly improvement in the performance of all our athletes,” coach Alan Stahlecker said.
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Centre returns two letter winners, junior Micah Carlson and sophomore Jaycee Stika, and four others on its track and field team.
“Our numbers are not large, so competing for team titles will be nearly impossible, but we seek to see daily and weekly improvement in the performance of all our athletes,” coach Alan Stahlecker said.
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Peabody-Burns will field five track and field athletes this season — four freshmen and one returner from last year.
“With five on the team, I am excited to be able to work more one on one with each athlete,” coach Austin Weaver said.