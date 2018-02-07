HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Emergency workers assess how they are going to free cattle trapped in an overturned semi Tuesday at the US-56/77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion. The Kenworth semi/Wilson trailer combination was rounding the northern side of the roundabout when the load shifted, causing the rig to overturn. Most of the cattle escaped through the tattered roof and were rounded up into a field by sheriff's deputies. Emergency workers assess how they are going to free cattle trapped in an overturned semi Tuesday at the US-56/77/K-150 roundabout east of Marion. The Kenworth semi/Wilson trailer combination was rounding the northern side of the roundabout when the load shifted, causing the rig to overturn. Most of the cattle escaped through the tattered roof and were rounded up into a field by sheriff's deputies.



Engineer Bruce Boettcher, transfer station director Bud Druse, and county commissioners look at a possible site for a transfer station Thursday. Engineer Bruce Boettcher, transfer station director Bud Druse, and county commissioners look at a possible site for a transfer station Thursday.



Allison Molleker and Kyle Pierce were crowned queen and king at halftime of the Marion boys' game Tuesday night against Sedgwick. Little helpers are Kip Whiteman, son of Jess and Kim Whiteman and Ruby Schmidt, daugther of Troy and Eileen Schmidt. Marion girls beat Sedgwick 51-35 and the boys won 69-68. Allison Molleker and Kyle Pierce were crowned queen and king at halftime of the Marion boys' game Tuesday night against Sedgwick. Little helpers are Kip Whiteman, son of Jess and Kim Whiteman and Ruby Schmidt, daugther of Troy and Eileen Schmidt. Marion girls beat Sedgwick 51-35 and the boys won 69-68.