  • Controversial book removed from freshman class

    Concerns raised by parents over content of a novel assigned to Marion High School freshmen have led to removal the book from classroom instruction. The issue came to Audra Davidson’s attention when her son, a high school student, approached her about the material.

  • Abused dogs cost taxpayers $6,400

    An oversight in how the situation was handled has resulted in the City of Marion being billed $6,429.93 for caring for two dogs seized last fall in a neglect case. The city now is seeking reimbursement from Marion County. The issue surfaced during a city council meeting when the claims were reviewed last week.

  • Veterinarian paring Peabody's cat colonies

    An effort to address Peabody’s feral cat population is being led not by a formal program or agency but by a local veterinarian using her own time, resources, and community support to make a difference. Virginia Skinner of Peabody Veterinary Clinic has taken on the challenge using a trap-neuter-return approach to reduce the number of stray and feral cats while ensuring they are treated humanely.

  • Banning pit bulls could make things worse, officer claims

    Marion City Council members took a deeper dive Monday into the city’s dog ordinance, revisiting a conten-tious issue of whether certain breeds should be banned in the city. Police chief Aaron Slater, who earlier proposed lifting a current ban, invited Newton animal control officer Lyndsey Robinette to provide insight from a community without a breed-specific ban.

  • County delays on rentals, adopts wind farm rules

    Marion County commissioners revisited proposed changes Monday to short-term rental regulations, including occupancy limits, but delayed action after briefly approving and then rescinding the measure. The proposed amendments would increase the maximum number of guests allowed in most short-term rentals from 8 to 12, while setting a lower limit of 6 for properties at Marion County Lake.

  • Data centers touted

    Marion County commissioners received an overview Monday on data center development. They heard about potential economic benefits and infrastructure demands as the industry grows across Kansas. The discussion was informational only.

  • Peabody backs hiring full-time cop

    Peabody City Council voted Monday to authorized police chief Matthew Neal to extend a full-time employment offer to part-time officer Charles Walker. Walker now serves part-time in Peabody. As of Tuesday, he remained a full-time officer with the Council Grove Police Department, according to Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin.

  • Area firefighters join battle

    Marion County firefighters were deployed last week to assist with wildfires near Ashland in Clark County, sending a heavy brush truck and two firefighters as part of a statewide response. A crew from Ramona staged in Dodge City late Tuesday, chief Nathan Brunner said, and remaining until Friday night.

  • Gregory Plenert

    Services for Gregory Plenert, 65, rural Hillsboro, who died Thursday at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Frank Johnson will officiate. Relatives will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the church.

    Sam Johnson

  • Readin', writin', 'rithmatic and relevance

    A 14-year-old taking homework to his mother and incredulously telling her, “Mom, there’s a rape in my book,” could be the start of a salacious controversy, dividing well-meaning people into bickering camps of negativity. To be sure, the story of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” showing up as required reading in a freshman English class at Marion High School had the potential to do just that. And with some individuals, the issue at first seemed destined to head down that path.

    The power of a word

    Data centers, God and laws, Politics and race

  • School plans reading night

    Marion Elementary School will sponsor a family reading night March 5. “Build Your Brain for Reading” will be open to kindergarten through fifth grade students accompanied by their families. Registration will begins at 5:30 p.m. for fifth grade band students and 5:45 p.m. for all other students. A fifth grade band concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.

  • Raffle to benefit ag students

    A statewide raffle organized is raising money for students pursuing agriculture and plant science degrees. The raffle, promoted noxious weed departments, features a Tristar Matrix 12-gauge shotgun, with tickets priced at $20. Proceeds will support multiple scholarships for Kansas high school seniors planning to attend in-state colleges or universities in agriculture-related fields.

  • Senior center menus

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

  • Peabody advances on record scoring by Miles

    One of three county boys teams advance to the second round of the playoffs with two other teams. With Marion and Hillsboro waiting to play their first-round games Friday, Peabody-Burns already has advanced to the second round of state playoffs. The Warriors dominated Southern Coffey County at home Monday night, winning 66-39.

  • Girls in 1st round of playoffs this week

    Three of five county teams already have experienced the first round of playoffs. Centre and Peabody-Burns played Tuesday night.

  • Two area wrestlers head to state

    Canton-Galva wrestler Rustin Ayres, playing with Hillsboro, placed fourth at the boys’ regional tournament Saturday at Southeast of Saline. Ayres will join Hillsboro’s girls team member Kenzlie Friensen in representing the schools at the 3-2-1A state championship tournament Friday at at Fort Hays State University.

