  • Cody no longer licensed, but Womochil is

    Former Marion police chief Gideon Cody’s provisional Kansas police certification has not been active since Oct. 2 — the day his resignation was announced. Doug Schroeder, executive director of Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, said Cody’s certification was inactivated because Cody resigned.

  • New look for oldest library

    After being essentially closed since late September for major renovation and structural repair, Peabody Township Library will reopen Tuesday with a fresh, clean look and set up for the future. Librarian Rodger Charles said the $150,000 renovation was financed in part with $61,500 in grant money. The library also hopes to get a tax credit grant that will allow it to sell tax credits to recoup most or remaining expenses.

  • Canton woman sues teen driver, father

    A Canton woman who claims she was seriously injured when a teen driving on a farm permit rear-ended her pickup is suing the teen and the father who allowed the teen to drive the car. Denise R. Taylor, Canton, was stopped Dec. 6, 2022, in her 2000 Ford Ranger waiting to turn from US-56 onto Orchard Dr. at Hillsboro when her pickup was struck from the rear by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Nora M. Hein, then 15, rural Hillsboro.

  • Colossal Santa brings joy to many

    An inflatable Santa Claus who stands 40 feet tall, ordered on a whim, brings joy to its owner and the denizens of people who drive past to see it. Robbie Reidy, who lives south of Hope, was searching online for a snowman inflatable to put in his yard when an ad for the ginormous Santa popped up.

  • Longtime couple looks back at ministry

    Bob and Judy Priest are looking both forward and backward as they contemplate the next phase of their lives. Their beloved house on Lakeshore Dr. with its lovely view of the lake has become too much to keep up with.

  • 43 sex abuse counts filed

    A Canton man arrested last week was charged Dec. 18 with 44 counts of child sex crimes in two different cases. In one case, Matthew W. Dudte, 51, was charged with rape of a child younger than 14. In the other case, Dudte is charged with rape, 17 counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, 15 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14, two counts of criminal sodomy of a child between ages 14 and 16, five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated incest with a child between ages 14 and 18, aggravated endangering a child, incest, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child between ages 14 and 16.

  • All OK after quarry wreck

  • Asking questions is what makes democracy work

    The weekend was something better suited for London, and Tuesday was as dreary as the year soon to depart. But the weather Christmas Day provided a perfect nostalgic environment — the glistening of new-fallen snow in just the right amount: not enough to make a snowman but also not enough to break out shovels. It was an auspicious start to the end of a year that brought more attention than ever desired. If we as a community hope to find 2024 more to our liking, it would be wise for us to consider 2023’s lessons.

    Honored, Oh dear Santa, A lump of coal

    Let the games begin

