HEADLINES

  • Novak accuses wind farm of violating road agreement

    Commissioner Dianne Novak claims she has proof that Enel Green Power is violating its road use contract with the county. Enel is the company building Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county.

  • Man found after 9 1/2-hour search

    After a 9½-hour searching, 71-year-old Terry Steiner was found Tuesday morning with no need for immediate medical attention after his truck became stuck in rough county road along Old Mill Rd. between 260th and 270th Rds. Terry went for a drive Monday afternoon and was supposed to be back by 7 p.m. but never returned to his home near 290th and Sunflower Rds., according to Marion County Sheriff reports.

  • Genocide survivor shares hard lessons of forgiveness, love

    Alex Nsengimana told a rapt audience Saturday that a simple gift helped him begin to heal from unspeakable tragedy. The Boone, North Carolina, man’s family was murdered during a 1994 genocide of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda when he was 6.

  • Police department welcomes new recruit

    Thanks to $11,496 raised by the community, Marion’s police department has welcomed its newest recruit — a 9-month-old Belgian Malinois named Blue. Her primary duties are to sniff for drugs, find lost people or dangerous suspects, visit schools, and be the department’s ambassador, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

  • Attorney general launches Florence Council inquiry

    Kansas Attorney General’s office is looking into a possible violation of the state’s open meetings laws by Florence City Council. A complaint was filed with the attorney general’s office, which alleged possible KOMA violations for council business discussed outside an open meeting and for the recent resignation of former city clerk Janet Robinson.

OTHER NEWS

  • Agriculture industry's leaders call Marion County their home

    John Stika, CEO of Certified Angus Beef, may be 11 years younger than Gary Fike, but he hired Fike in 2004 to work as a feedlot specialist from an office in Manhattan. The two men grew up eight miles apart, Stika seven miles south and Fike one mile west of Ramona.

  • City Council shocked by bill for uniforms

    A $913 bill from UniFirst for uniform and rug rentals had Florence’s city council smarting with sticker shock Monday’s evening. “This is getting crazy,” councilman Trayce Warner said. “How do we owe the uniform guy $900?”

  • Proposed dog park will need to be relocated

    Marion Girl Scouts asked the city council Monday to approve relocating a proposed dog park to Ann’s Park. Troop leader Brenda Soyez said the original planned site across the street and east of Ann’s Park would have to be sprayed for trees and mowed.

  • Water planning meeting scheduled at Emporia

    Kansas Water Office will have a public meeting Oct. 29 at Emporia to hear comments about progress made by water planning in the Marais des Cygnes Regional Planning Area. Participants will have the chance to review water resource-related data and information firsthand and give input on current and future priorities and funding to address identified priorities in an open house format, allowing attendees to come and go at their own leisure throughout each event.

  • Block party, ribbon cutting set Saturday

    Merchants along the north side of US-56 in Marion plan a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate a grand opening and thank customers for their support. Edward’s Café will have a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m.

  • Community Day event set for Nov. 1

    World Community Day will be observed with a noon soup luncheon Nov. 1 at Marion Presbyterian Church. “The Time is Now: Unite to Serve,” is the theme. The program will include scripture, liturgy, and a faith-and-freedom sing-along led by Sue Clough and Lydia Gates.

  • Teacher's change of heart a boon for Marion's students

    Elanor Klenda’s students file in and check the white board for their work assignment as she greets them with a smile. Teaching is not the career she envisioned herself in when her childhood love of biology spurred her to give nursing school a try, but Klenda has no regrets about her choice.

AUTO

  • Webster's Auto maintains familial ties

    Webster’s Auto owner Barry Allen is humbled by the trust he has earned during his 40 years as a mechanic. It’s one of the most important lessons Allen says he learned from his grandfather who started Webster’s Auto in 1953.

  • Farm trucks have rules, too

    County roads these days are heavily traveled by farm tractor-trailers and smaller trucks that go back and forth between grain elevators and fields. For safety’s sake, it is important to keep trucks in good working order. Trucks designated for farm use do not require inspection, but owners are still liable if an accident occurs that involves faulty brakes, lights, or tires. All parts have to be working.

DEATHS

  • Robert Mowat

    Services for Robert David Mowat, 80, who died Oct. 16 at Herington Municipal Hospital, were Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington. He was born Feb. 14, 1939, at Herington, the son of Alex “Scottie” and Cecile (Piggott) Mowat.

  • MEMORIAL SERVICE:

    Teresa Higgins

DOCKET

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Transfer station director retires after 32 1/2 years with county

    Bud Druse, the county noxious weed, household hazardous waste, transfer station, and recycling director, will retire Nov. 20 after a total of 32½ years with the county. Druse has worked for the county twice. He spent 22½ years in the road and bridge department, from 1973 to 1995. He returned to work for the county in 2010, starting in the road and bridge department before being promoted to director of the transfer station in 2015.

  • Annual reunion held by Collett descendants

    Descendants of Fred and Edith Collett gathered for their 61st annual reunion Oct. 13 at Marion County Lake Hall. Those attending included Howard Collett, first child of Henry and Ethel Collett, and Leon Hayen, first child of Walter and Dorothy Collett Hayen. Henry Collett and Dorothy Hayen were children of Fred and Edith Collett.

  • Florence library sets haunted house event

    Florence library will have a haunted house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The community event is free and open to all ages.

  • Disability organization to hold regular meeting

    The board of directors of Harvey-Marion County’s Disability Organization will have its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 in the meeting room at the Harvey-Marion County Disability Organization Office, 500 North Main Street, Ste. No. 204, Newton. A public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting.

  • County 4-H sets meeting

    The annual meeting of the Marion County 4-H Endowment Fund will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 in the basement of the Marion Community Center. Treasurer and president’s reports will be given. The public is welcome to attend the endowment fund meeting. The 4-H Achievement Banquet for all county members will follow at 6 p.m.

  • LINCOLNVILLE WIDE AWAKE:

    Lincolnville Wide Awake to make clovers for 4-H week

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Upcoming events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    A single room with a singular place in history

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Warriors bested as Eagles soar

    For the first time in two weeks, Marion’s football team had a fair chance of victory after the first quarter. That performance came in Friday’s regular season home-finale, no less, and against Class 1A’s second-ranked Olpe Eagles.

  • Marion runner takes third at league race

    Marion cross-country runner Heidi Grimmett is making a strong case to run against the state’s best. Grimmett placed third during last week’s Heart of America meet at Trinity Catholic in Hutchinson.

  • Marion volleyball nets 1-3 record during league tournament

    The Warriors struggled during Saturday’s Heart of America League tournament, managing a lone victory against Berean Academy in straight sets. The first set was close, with Marion winning 25-20, but the team widened the margin to win the second set 25-15.

  • Centre High football remains undefeated in district play

    For the fourth consecutive week, the Centre Cougars have crushed their opponents to take a 4-0 lead in district play. They defeated Rural Vista, 56-0, at White City on Friday. The Heat provided little resistance as the Cougars scored seven touchdowns, 12 extra points, and a safety.

  • Centre's season ends with tourney

    Centre’s volleyball team got past the first round of a 6-team regional tournament Tuesday at Centre High School by defeating Solomon 25-12 and 25-19. The Cougars were defeated in the semifinals by Burlingame, 19-25 and 20-25.

  • Centre graduates honored during Tabor homecoming

    Two Centre graduates were among those who received special recognition Saturday during Tabor’s homecoming celebration. Marvin Tajchman

  • Bowling League results

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP