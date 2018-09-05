HEADLINES

  • Losing candidate contests election

    A District 1 county commission candidate defeated in the Aug. 7 primary election is accusing County Clerk Tina Spencer and county commissioners of conducting the election illegally and asking a judge to order his name placed on the November general election ballot. Larry Cushinberry, formerly assistant supervisor of the county road and bridge department, filed a petition in District Court Aug. 27 seeking a writ of mandamus against Spencer and the commissioners.

  • Fire ravages historic Marion home

    A Monday night fire devastated a historic Marion house and took firefighters from three towns seven hours to extinguish. The house, at 205 N. Lincoln St., was built in 1885 and was once the home of E.W. Hoch, Kansas governor from 1905 to 1909.

  • EMS director submits resignation

    Marion County is in need of a new director for Emergency Medical Services effective Sept. 20. EMS director Ed Debesis gave the county commission his letter of resignation at Friday’s meeting and the board unanimously accepted.

  • Baby llama headed to Hutch zoo

    Sherry Nelson of Stardust Sheep Farm was surprised recently when one of her black llamas produced a rare silver leopard cria. “I just thought God gave me a gift,” she said. “I had seen one or two leopards before, but he was just beautiful.”

  • Commission agrees to expansion proposal

    Marion County Commission might grow by two members in January, depending on how the November election goes. Commissioners at Friday’s meeting passed the decision unanimously, cancelling the need for chairman Dianne Novak to circulate a petition.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Judge orders silage pile removed

    A municipal judge ruled Thursday that a mountain of silage on the west edge of Marion must be removed within 10 days, but how, or whether, that will happen is unknown. “It physically can’t be done in 10 days,” Mike Beneke, owner of the property at 601 W. Main, said.

  • Farmer escapes rollover with lacerated arm

    Eldon Wiens, 84, of Hillsboro was treating a silage pile on his farm Monday when the tractor he was driving rolled off the side. His wife, Lavonne, said Eldon told her the tractor took a somersault and landed on its tires. During the rollover, the tractor windows broke out and Wiens was thrown out. The doors remained closed.

  • August rain provides feast for late crops

    Marion County’s rainfall increased across the board in August, reaching just shy of 7 inches in areas. While the increase was significant, it hit some areas more than others.

  • Red Cross in need of donors

    The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be in Marion 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. Appointment are made by calling (800) RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org, sponsor key “Marion.”

DEATHS

  • Louise Janzen

    Services for former Florence resident Louise Janzen, 98, were Wednesday at Marion Christian Church. Janzen died Friday at Marion.

  • Johnny Siebert

    Services for retired farmer Johnny G. Siebert, 89, Hillsboro, were Sept. 1 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He died Aug. 28 at his home. He was born June 27, 1929, in Hillsboro to John and Lena (Groening) Siebert. He married Ruby Ens Sept. 3, 1952, in Hillsboro. He was a farmer.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Tony Winter

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Myles Zeller

DOCKET

OPINION

  • It's Govern-O-Matic, as seen on TV

    Lots of things sound like great ideas — until you actually buy into them. Just check your basement. You’ll find all the evidence you need in a stack of Ginsu Knives, Veg-o-Matics and Pocket Fishermen from K-Tel and Ronco. Marion County unfortunately seems poised to buy a shiny new Flowbee Haircutting System to trim up all the unruly elements of its current three-member county commission.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Who found whom?

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Taxes equal benefits?

PEOPLE

  • Schafers to celebrate 65th anniversary

    The family of Tony and Tillie Schafers invites friends and family to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Marion VFW hall. The Schafers were married Sept. 12, 1953. The union was blessed at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

  • Mild day brings crowd to Burdick

    “Faith, Family, and Friends,” was the theme of Burdick’s Labor Day celebration. Amid forecasts for rain, the day turned out to be mild and partly cloudy. The 2 p.m. parade featured 60 entries.

  • Old fashioned baseball game highlights Florence Labor Day

    Florence’s Labor Day Weekend is like many small town fairs; they have a parade, sporting events, and fireworks. As much as the festivities are characteristics of Anytown, U.S.A., Florence draws a crowd.

  • Marion museum launches patron program

    Community members and former Marion residents are being asked to show their support for Marion City Museum by becoming patrons. “A museum is a vital part of a community,” board president Peggy Blackman said. “It provides seniors with a place to reminisce, the opportunity for families to reconnect with their ancestors, an invaluable learning environment for children, and a place for visitors and newcomers to discover the unique history of the community. The patron program is our way of raising funds.”

  • Chat n' Dine club to meet

    Marion County Lake Chat n’ Dine club will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Marion County Lakes’ south hall. Peggy Blackman will present the history of Marion County Lake.

  • Grady Lee Hett

    Nickolas and Ann Hett of Marion announce the birth of a son, Grady Lee Hett, Aug. 19 at Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan. He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 21 inches long.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Strength-training classes to begin, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    The best of times, the worst of times

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Warrior netters win in 5 sets

    Playing against the Central Christian Cougars Thursday, Marion needed every bit of their five sets to win the match. While later sets indicated the teams were close, they lost the first set by 12 points.

  • Celtics spoil Craft's debut at Warrior helm

    A season opening football game is hardly the right time to suffer a memory loss, or stage fright, especially when your opponent is what you’re not — experienced. Sadly, that’s how it appeared Friday night in Marion with the greenhorn Warriors taking on a solid Hutchinson-Trinity Celtic team.

  • Centre opens season 50-14 against Peabody-Burns

    Centre Cougars and Peabody-Burns Warriors played without electricity for more than half an hour Friday at Bud Peterson Field. Someone kept time on the sideline, and scores were recorded on a large poster board on a stand. When the scoreboard suddenly lit up at the beginning of the second quarter, Centre led 8-6.

  • Centre volleyball starts slow

    Despite losses in the season-opening triangular at home last week against Inman and Canton Galva, Centre volleyball team showed they were up to the challenge, finishing 1-4 on the night. They were defeated by Inman, 21-25 and 19-25 but defeated Canton-Galva in the second of three sets, 17-25, 26-24, and 23-25.

  • Marion cross-country starts strong at Abilene

    The Warriors cross-country team opened their season Thursday at Abilene Country Club. Colton Boudreaux had a solid race, finishing the 5K in 21:26. That start puts him on track to reach his goal-time of 20 minutes by the end of the season.

  • Marion and Centre High School menus

MORE…

