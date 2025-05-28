HEADLINES

  • Hospital directors ousted

    Ryan Edmundson and Travis Parmley defeated incumbents Byron Lange and Jeff Soyez for seats on the St. Luke Hospital board Tuesday. Edmundson received 49 votes; Parmley, 41; Soyez, 31; and Lange, 10. Gene Winkler received a single write-in vote.

  • Centre student, 3 others die in crash

    Eight-year-old Centre Elementary student Nathaniel Haney was killed along with his mother, great-grandmother, and one other in a head-on collision at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on K-4, four miles west of K-15 in Dickinson County. Nathaniel’s 6-year-old brother, Mathew, also a student at Centre, was injured in the wreck. He was treated at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and released Sunday to his grandparents in Herington.

  • Muddercycles, Florence Grand Prix is wet and wild

    The rain that fell over the Florence Grand Prix on Sunday was slight but steady. Some in the crowd wielded umbrellas, but most just accepted the mist.

  • Despite trend, Florence Legion marches on

    The county has many different Memorial Day ceremonies each year, and 2025 was no exception. But one veterans’ organization is increasingly doing an outsized amount of work.

  • Hillsboro teen faces nearly decade-old sex charges

    A 19-year-old Hillsboro resident was arrested Friday on multiple sex charges dating back at least nine years. Christopher L. Walker, 19, was arrested Friday by Hillsboro police on warrants charging him with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, a single count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child to perform a sex act, and interference with law enforcement by submitting false information regarding a felony.

OTHER NEWS

  • Much talk, little action on wind farm rules

    An hour and a half of discussion in front of a standing-room-only crowd ended in no action Thursday other than to check whether proposed revisions to county wind farm rules would be legal. County commissioner Clarke Dirks drafted a complete rewrite of wind energy regulations and persuaded his fellow commissioners to send it to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission for review at a public hearing.

  • County replaces totaled pickup

    At a meeting dominated by closed-door sessions, county commissioners voted Tuesday to spend $39,390 to buy a 2021 Dodge 2500 Tradesman to replace a Road and Bridges truck totaled after hitting a deer last fall. The county received an insurance settlement of $3,643.70 from the totaled truck, a 2002 Chevrolet.

  • Meeting to focus on historic district

    The public is being invited to attend a meeting to discuss the ongoing development of a downtown historic district in Marion. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at 7 p.m. in the city building.

  • Peabody needs to sort out budget, councilman says

    A discussion about sewer and water rates at a Peabody council meeting Tuesday turned into a more dramatic conversation about city finances and government structure. The city unanimously voted to increase base sewer and water rates to $35 each, plus a water surcharge of $10 per thousand gallons. The increase will take effect July 1.

  • Reservoir under algae watch again

    After avoiding algae advisories most of last summer, Marion Reservoir was back to dealing with them just in time for this year’s first major weekend for visitors. A blue-green algae watch for the reservoir was issued Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

DEATHS

  • Vernon Bartel

    Services for Vernon Bartel, 93, who died May 20 at Salem Home, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Born June 16, 1931, at Salem Hospital, he spent his early years on a farm near Elmdale, attending a one-room school a mile from home before the family moved to Hillsboro, where he played football and attended high school for almost a year.

DOCKET

FARM

  • Heavy rains no issue for farmers

    Rain, wind, and hail have washed over the county in recent weeks, frustrating many residents ready for some sun. But the moist weather has been a boon for farmers, who say the conditions are helping their wheat and fall crops grow fuller.

  • Be alert for 'zero dash zero one seven zero'

    A confusing robocall to Marion County residents Sunday is being blamed on a Harvey County dispatcher accidentally pressing a wrong button. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, several Marion County residences and businesses received recorded telephone messages from Marion County’s Everbridge emergency alert system.

OPINION

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Warriors regional champs for 1st time in 15 years

    The last time Marion’s girls won a regional track and field championship was 15 years ago. The girls scored 91.50 points Thursday at a regional meet at home, edging out Inman, which finished with 88 points. “We just want to thank our athletes for letting us work with them,” coach Grant Thierolf said. “They have made this a very special season.”

  • Vogt named top swimmer at state meet

    Hillsboro’s Lauryn Vogt set a new state swimming meet record, winning the 50-meter freestyle Thursday with a time of 23.39 Thursday. She also won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 50.28 and was named athlete of the meet and first team all-state.

MORE…

