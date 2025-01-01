HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Picking of what promises to be a high-yield corn crop is expected to begin in ernest as soon as fields softened by recent rain dry. In spot picking to date, yields have been strong, but moisture content has been more than desired. Picking of what promises to be a high-yield corn crop is expected to begin in ernest as soon as fields softened by recent rain dry. In spot picking to date, yields have been strong, but moisture content has been more than desired.



Volunteers dressed in authentic period clothing serve drinks and food to the guests Friday evening at A "Making History Come Alive" dinner at the Brandin' Iron in Florence. Volunteers dressed in authentic period clothing serve drinks and food to the guests Friday evening at A "Making History Come Alive" dinner at the Brandin' Iron in Florence.



Centre slows Goessel's leading scorer, Trey Gaddis, not allowing him to get into the open field and a few times catching him behind the line of scrimmage. Centre slows Goessel's leading scorer, Trey Gaddis, not allowing him to get into the open field and a few times catching him behind the line of scrimmage.