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Baseball-size spiked ice rained down Thursday evening, and a second batch of hail hit Sunday afternoon. A quarter and a nickel were placed near hailstones to provide a size comparison. Baseball-size spiked ice rained down Thursday evening, and a second batch of hail hit Sunday afternoon. A quarter and a nickel were placed near hailstones to provide a size comparison.



Girls dance to "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" as Tabor College's dance team and Studio 23 presented "Stars in the Making" Friday evening at Hillsboro High School auditorium. A slightly older group of girls danced to "Buttercups and Daises," and a hip hop dance crew showcased their jumps during the song, "Shine Bright." Girls dance to "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" as Tabor College's dance team and Studio 23 presented "Stars in the Making" Friday evening at Hillsboro High School auditorium. A slightly older group of girls danced to "Buttercups and Daises," and a hip hop dance crew showcased their jumps during the song, "Shine Bright."



The staff of the Coneburg Grill and Pub works the bar and kitchen. After 16 months of rebuilding, Coneburg Grill and Pub reopened Thursday, returning a longtime Peabody restaurant destroyed by fire in late 2024. The staff of the Coneburg Grill and Pub works the bar and kitchen. After 16 months of rebuilding, Coneburg Grill and Pub reopened Thursday, returning a longtime Peabody restaurant destroyed by fire in late 2024.