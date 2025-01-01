BREAKING NEWS
For a 14th consecutive week, a blue-green algae advisory for Marion County Lake was extended Friday.
The lake joined 18 other bodies of water in Kansas that will be under watches or warnings for the next week.
An 87-year-old farmer who formerly taught in Peabody-Burns schools died Monday after a grain truck he was driving on Old Mill Rd. just north of 10th Rd. veered into a ditch, started to come back onto the road, and overturned.
Lavern Stucky was trapped in the truck’s cab. Peabody firefighters arrived at 5:23 p.m. and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but could not revive Stucky.
A tip from Eureka may have uncovered a shoplifting ring that hit Hillsboro businesses three times last week.
As Hillsboro police were investigating thefts Sept. 22 from Hillsboro Hardware, they were contacted by Greenwood County deputies.
A gasoline tanker caught fire Saturday near Florence, but tragedy was averted because it was detected before fire spread from a rear tire,
Passing motorists informed dispatchers of flames coming from the semi-trailer tanker truck as it was still moving.
Saturday was an extraordinary day for class of 1970 member Terry Conyers.
Not only was his late mother, Dorothy, honored posthumously as grand marshal of the Old Settlers Day parade, it also was his 55th-year class reunion.
After two years of operation, Flint Hills Childcare Center will close Oct. 31 because of low enrollment.
Board president Les Allison, whose vision it was to create the center, said board members decided to close the facility because it at times was serving only seven children and had lost opportunities for grants.
A brouhaha on social media over trash polycarts and collection rates in Florence has some residents in an uproar and city council members explaining reality to them.
Some residents have taken to Facebook to say they are unhappy. They must use 95-gallon polycarts instead of setting out bags, boxes, and random items near the street.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday in Morris County District Court for a 76-year-old Burdick businessman charged with aggravated sexual battery of a 23-year-old woman in his antique store.
James Peterson, owner of Burdick Oil, Feed, and Fertilizer and Jim’s JunkNTiques, was charged after the victim told police he had grabbed her breast Feb. 27 when she tried to walk past him in his antiques store.
Mayor Catherine Weems is refusing to provide details why the city has fired public works director Mike Jury after just six months on the job.
Both Weems and council member Linda Martinez, who made a motion to fire Jury on Sept. 8, said dereliction of duty and poor job performance were the reasons for Jury’s termination.
Friday’s Big Trucks Night brought exploration activities for children and information about child and family-related subjects for parents.
Children happily scrambled to explore trucks, tractors, fire engines, police cruisers, a co-op tanker truck, a concrete truck, a school bus, an ambulance, and other trucks brought by owners for them to see.
Holding paint brushes and climbing ladders, the entire Marion High School student body decended Thursday onto Main St. to decorate businesses in for Old Settlers Day and homecoming.
The activity has taken place for the past four years, Marion High School principal Donald Raymer said.
More hazard tape now surrounds a dilapidated building at 202 E. Main St. in Marion, its future unclear.
The building, former home of County Lakes Café, came to the council members’ attention in August after city code enforcement officer James Masters reported it had a deteriorating back and crumbling side walls.
Free food that was to be distributed Oct. 15, 16, and 18 to more than 250 low-income families in Marion County may be delayed.
Kansas Department of Children and Families has not yet received federal reimbursement to deliver the regularly supplied commodities.
Marion’s Gambino’s Pizza and the lakeside home of owner Jared Smith are for sale. Either the building itself at 114 E Main St. or the franchise could be sold, he said. “I’m not closing,” Smith said. “It’s up for sale.”
Smith said he wanted to move away from Marion to find better opportunities elsewhere. He said he was unhappy with numerous things but didn’t want to specify them. He wouldn’t speculate whether the restaurant would be purchased as Gambino’s franchise or for other purposes.
A program for both children and adults and one for gardeners are scheduled this month at Marion Public Library.
A turkey centerpiece craft night with Janell Holter will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Fe Room at the library.
Services for Myron Nuss, 62, who died Monday at his rural Newton residence, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Newton.
Pastor Kurt Letcher will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Wet weather has delayed harvest and planting of fall crops, but the delay isn’t yet proving damaging
Farmers usually plant winter wheat before Sept. 15, often after picking summer corn.
Cooperative Grain and Supply of Hillsboro, Agri Trails Co-op of Hope, and CoMark Equity Alliance of Enid, Oklahoma, have purchased Smoky Hill Terminal in Salina from ADM.
The partnership is designed to expand the co-ops’ footprint across north central Kansas and connect farmers to global and domestic trade opportunities,
One of the beauties of living in a small town is that loyal community members regard each other as partners. They talk to each other, not at each other. They do business together and communicate via local means rather than using high-tech multinational conglomerates to deliver messages in dehumanizing ways.
Some businesses apparently don’t understand this. They seem to prefer junk mail, anti-social media, spam email, and computerized robocalls instead of traditional, small-town ways in which businesses communicate.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Something to shout about
A new graphic novel will feature Father Emil Kapaun and his Medal of Honor. The eight-page digital book, produced by the Association of the United States Army, is part of a series that began in 2018 celebrating Medal of Honor winners. It is available at https://www.ausa.org/sites/default/files/MoH_Emil-Kapaun.pdf.
Veterinarian Jessica Gernhard of Marion will be one of five veterinarians to share ranch stories at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Pioneer Bluffs history site a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177.Jennylou and the Buckaroos will perform at 3:30 p.m. Admission will be by donation, with $25 suggested.
Marion County Lake’s 19th annual Chili Cookoff will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the lake hall. Tasting kits cost $5. Cooks can enter the contest for $15 up until the start of tasting. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place as well as people’s choice and competitors’ choice awards.
4-H: Happy Hustlers
