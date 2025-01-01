HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



In between rain clouds and sunshine, this partial rainbow shone brightly late Monday afternoon over the Flint Hills.



A Sunflower Wind turbine blade is exploded Friday because the turbine stopped working after being struck by lightning.



Three-year-old Jett Omli pedals hard during his turn in the pedal power contest Monday at Burdick's Labor Day celebration.