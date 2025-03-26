HEADLINES

  • Crews weary after battling multiple fires

    Lincolnville Fire Chief Les Kaiser got no sleep Sunday night after running from one fire to another in Marion and Morris counties Sunday well into the wee hours. There was no rest for the weary Monday as he and his department fought two more Morris County fires.

  • 'Fugitive' game goes awry when real police show up

    A game popular with teens became all too real for some Marion teens Thursday when real cops caught a Fugitive hiding under a truck. Marion police were called Thursday because someone was lying under a truck in the 300 block of E. Santa Fe St.

  • 'I don't really fit in' Mother, son take on the challenges of autism

    Mother, son take on the challenges of autism By FINN HARTNETT Staff writer Sheldon Wiens first knew he had autism at the age of 13.

  • Coneburg returns - on wheels

    They say it takes a village to raise a child. But what does it take to rebuild the village itself?

  • Score this season as a balk or a passed ball?

    With only six girls signing up to play, Marion High School will not field a softball team this spring. That in itself is not exceptional. Schools in sparsely populated counties sometimes can’t find enough students to make a sport work.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioner seeks to rewrite wind farm rules

    County commissioner Clarke Dirks asked Monday that the county instruct its Planning and Zoning Commission to rewrite nearly half of the county’s wind farm regulations. He even shared with fellow county commissioners a draft in which he added or changed 2,294 of what would be 4,678 words in the wind farm rules.

  • Marion hiring nears

    Applications for Marion city administrator closed last week, and 14 are being reviewed by League of Kansas Municipalities consultant John Deardoff. After Deardoff reviews them, he will turn them over to council members April 7.

  • Hospital board won't change its elections

    Although St. Luke Hospital board member Dan Holub has said for two years that he wants to see hospital board elections made more accessible, his calls to conduct this year’s election a different way went largely unheard Tuesday. Hospital board elections will be at 5 p.m. May 27. People wanting to cast a vote may attend that night’s board meeting, listen to candidates say why they want to be on the board, then mark a ballot and drop it in a box.

  • Residents learn to prepare for tornadoes

    With tornado season fast approaching, Robb Lawson’s weather safety presentation, “Storm Fury of the Flint Hills,” felt just in time. Lawson spoke for two hours last week on behalf of the National Weather Service in the lobby of Tabor College’s Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Court rejects bid to get off registry

    A Marion man’s appeal of a 2019 order to register as a violent offender was rejected Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court. His claims earlier had been rejected by the state court of appeals.

  • County sues landowner over burned bridge

    A controlled burn that rekindled, got out of control, and damaged a county-owned bridge March 19, 2023, over Turkey Creek has triggered a lawsuit by the county against property owners who started the fire. According to a petition filed by county counsel Brad Jantz, the fire was on property owned by David and Catarina Rhiza and the Rhiza Revocable Farm Trust.

DEATHS

  • Carolyn Kay Allen

    A memorial service will be scheduled later for Clancy “Carolyn Kay” Allen, 82, Marion, who died Feb. 3. Born April 4, 1942, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Charles and Doris (Rupert) Allen, she received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Kearney and a master’s in counseling from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and completed coursework there for a Ph.D.

  • Willie Hayes

    Wilma “Willie” Hayes, 79, Florence, died Thursday at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. A full obituary with services will be published later.

  • Ethelda Lemon

    Services for Ethelda Lemon, 85, Lehigh, who died March 19 at Legend of Hutchinson senior living and care community, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Interment will be at Lehigh Township Cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Janice Blessing

FEATURES

  • Burns works to preserve old school

    German Roman Catholic St. Bonifacius Homestead Association of Cincinnati, Ohio, came to the area that would be Burns in 1878 and 1879 and built Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of stone. In 1901, worship services moved into a wooden church just south of the original building. Classes were conducted in the original building, which continued to be used as a school until 1929.

FOR THE RECORD

IN BRIEF

  • Blood drives planned

    Blood drives are planned in coming weeks at these Marion County times and locations:

  • Spirituals group to perform

    Arise Ensemble, which has performed for 33 years, including a recent performance in Paris, will return to Peabody to perform Negro spirituals and stories at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 212 E. Division St. Light refreshments will follow. Admission will be by donation to Sunflower Theatre to cover cost of the concert and support its renovation.

  • Group to sponsor Florence tour

    Frederic Remington Historical Society will sponsor a $10 bus and walking tour of Florence and the surrounding area May 10. The tour will stop at Mackey House and feature old school buildings, stone houses, a quarry, local springs, and Doyle Creek Bunk House Bed and Breakfast.

  • Spelling bee champ eliminated

    Marion County’s spelling bee champion, Peabody-Burns fifth grader Armanii Brown, daughter of Nikita Brown, was eliminated along with eight others in the first round of the state spelling bee Saturday in Salina. A total of 91 spellers competed, The competition went 10 rounds.

  • Democrats support Ukraine

    County chairman David Yoder reported on the state party’s Washington Days, including a resolution supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, when Marion County Democrats met earlier this month in Florence. Eileen Sieger and Mike Powers were appointed to a local steering committee.

OPINION

  • A tantric approach to tantrums

    Most parents quickly learn that the best way to deal with a child’s tantrums is to remain calm. Don’t challenge what the child is doing or engage in a power struggle. Gently acknowledge the child’s feelings without giving in to them. Then change your focus — and your child’s — onto something other than what led to the tantrum.

  • Do as we do, not as we say?

    The best argument against Abilene doing as Hillsboro and Goessel have done and designating its city website as an official city newspaper is oddly enough published in a warning on that site itself: “Due to the possibility of unauthorized modification of electronic data, errors in transmission, HTML browser incompatibilities, and other aspects of electronic communications that are beyond our control, information contained in the City of Abilene website should not be considered suitable for legal purposes.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    What's cookin'?

  • LETTERS:

    Marion memories

PEOPLE

MORE…

